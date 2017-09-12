 Skip Nav
The Royals
15 Times Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Sibling Bond Reigned Supreme
Battle of the Sexes
Emma Stone Attends the US Open With Billie Jean King, the Tennis Pro She Plays in Battle of the Sexes
Celebrity Kids
Shiloh Is Literally the Spitting Image of Brad Pitt at Angelina Jolie's Movie Premiere
The Royals
Uh, This Royal Bridesmaid Is Totally Unrecognisable Now

Harry Styles on Radio 1 Live Lounge September 2017

Harry Styles Just Nailed a Fleetwood Mac Classic, and You Have to Hear It

Image Source: Getty

Harry Styles hit the Radio 1 Live Lounge on Monday, guitar in tow, for an unforgettable live performance. Showcasing some incredible vocals, he performed a few of his own solo tracks before taking on something a little more unexpected. No Live Lounge is complete without a cover version, and Harry definitely took on the big guns when he tackled Fleetwood Mac's classic hit "The Chain" from the seminal album Rumours.

Harry also performed his own songs, including "Sign of the Times."

And "Two Ghosts."

Anyone else got chills?

Join the conversation
BBCBritish CelebritiesHarry StylesFleetwood MacMusic
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Music
We Need Someone to Turn Zayn's "Dusk Till Dawn" Video Into a Full-Length Movie ASAP
by Quinn Keaney
Taylor Swift "Ready For It" Song
Music
Don't Freak Out, but Taylor Swift Just Released a New Song
by Kelsie Gibson
Reactions to Taylor Swift's "Ready For It" Song
Music
Taylor Swift Just Dropped a New Song Out of Nowhere and Fans Lost Their Sh*t
by Terry Carter
Taylor Swift's Music Video Boyfriends
Music
16 Celebrities You Forgot Played Taylor Swift's Music Video Boyfriend
by Kelsie Gibson
Who Is Taylor Swift's "Ready For It" About?
Music
The Inspiration Behind Taylor Swift's "Ready For It" Is Probably Not Who You Think
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds