Harry Styles on Radio 1 Live Lounge September 2017
Harry Styles Just Nailed a Fleetwood Mac Classic, and You Have to Hear It
Harry Styles hit the Radio 1 Live Lounge on Monday, guitar in tow, for an unforgettable live performance. Showcasing some incredible vocals, he performed a few of his own solo tracks before taking on something a little more unexpected. No Live Lounge is complete without a cover version, and Harry definitely took on the big guns when he tackled Fleetwood Mac's classic hit "The Chain" from the seminal album Rumours.
🌸 @Harry_Styles covering @FleetwoodMac's 'The Chain'?
It really, REALLY works 😍#R1LiveLoungeMonth pic.twitter.com/zbpkL8cUJH
— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 11, 2017
Songs don't really get much bigger than this - @Harry_Styles nails his #R1LiveLoungeMonth cover of the legendary @fleetwoodmac's The Chain ✨ pic.twitter.com/oCbJNgtW5F
— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 11, 2017
Harry also performed his own songs, including "Sign of the Times."
You can't bribe the door on the way to the sky 🎶✨
How good does Sign Of The Times sound in the Live Lounge? 🌸#R1LiveLoungeMonth pic.twitter.com/dNUz6tYw5e
— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 11, 2017
How perfect is this? ✨
If you're not listening to @Harry_Styles in the Live Lounge, tune in NOW 👉 https://t.co/48RuyAdouO pic.twitter.com/5F7ucjohB8
— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 11, 2017
And "Two Ghosts."
We're also "trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat", @Harry_Styles 😍😍😍
Two Ghosts sounds perfect in the Live Lounge ✨ pic.twitter.com/9KibhzEIpL
— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 11, 2017
Anyone else got chills?