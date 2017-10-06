 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Line of Succession to the British Throne Has More People Than You May Have Thought
Celebrity Interviews
Unlike the Rest of the World, Kate Winslet "Never Fancied" Leonardo DiCaprio
Celebrity Kids
Quite Understandably, Lionel Richie Is "Scared to Death" of Daughter Sofia Dating Scott Disick
Celebrity quotes
Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall Are Beefing Over SATC, and It's Breaking Our Hearts

Has Julio Iglesias Met Anna Kournikova?

This Fact About Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's Romance Will Blow Your Mind

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have been together since 2001 (they were rumored to have briefly split in October 2013). The two met after the former tennis pro appeared in his steamy "Escape" music video, and they've made a handful of sweet appearances together ever since. But despite being together for so long, one thing you might be surprised to know is that as of 2014 (13 years into their romance), Enrique's father, Julio Iglesias, had never met her.

"You know I have to tell the truth, I have never met Anna," Julio told The Mirror in 2014. "Yes, my wife and my kids and his brothers have, but I have never met her, no, no, never." The 74-year-old went on to explain why the two have never been in the same spot. "I don't know how come. My kids are very independent and it is difficult to see Enrique because he is all over the world. But Anna is very beautiful — they have good taste, my kids."

It's very possible that Anna has met him since 2014, but it's unlikely due to the strained relationship Julio and Enrique have had through the years. The 42-year-old has admitted that the two rarely see each other. In Billboard's April 2014 issue, Enrique responded to his father's revelation that he had never met Anna, saying, "The last 14 years, 15 years of my life have flown by. And that's the only way I can truly explain it. There's no reason why — it's not his fault, and it's not my fault."

Image Source: Getty / John Parra
Join the conversation
Julio IglesiasCelebrity FamilesLatina CelebrityCelebrity RelationshipsAnna KournikovaEnrique IglesiasCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
How Do I Delete My Facebook Account?
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds