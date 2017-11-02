 Skip Nav
Red Carpet
What a 5-Year-Old Girl Just Convinced Prince William to Talk to Prince George About
Humour
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Might Be a Couple Again, and the Internet Is Freaking Out
The Royals
Kate Middleton Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids
Celebrity Friendships
Guess It Wasn't Too Late to Say Sorry, Because Justin and Selena May Be Back Together

Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume 2017

Heidi Klum's Thrilling Michael Jackson Costume Will Send a Chill Up Your Spine

View In Slideshow
Heidi Klum's Thrilling Michael Jackson Costume Will Send a Chill Up Your Spine
Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill

While the midnight hour was close at hand on Tuesday night, Heidi Klum stole the spotlight with her annual Halloween party. The model has put together some crazy costumes over the years, but this time, she chose to pay homage to the one and only Michael Jackson by channeling his "Thriller" music video. Aside from donning a letterman jacket and a spooky mask, she also had her own posse of zombies. We hope the guests at her party had the soul for getting down.

Heidi Klum's Thrilling Michael Jackson Costume Will Send a Chill Up Your Spine
Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt
1 / 20
Heidi Klum's Thrilling Michael Jackson Costume Will Send a Chill Up Your Spine
Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt
2 / 20
Heidi Klum's Thrilling Michael Jackson Costume Will Send a Chill Up Your Spine
Image Source: Getty / JNI/Star Max
3 / 20
Heidi Klum's Thrilling Michael Jackson Costume Will Send a Chill Up Your Spine
Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt
4 / 20
Heidi Klum's Thrilling Michael Jackson Costume Will Send a Chill Up Your Spine
Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill
5 / 20
Heidi Klum's Thrilling Michael Jackson Costume Will Send a Chill Up Your Spine
Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt
6 / 20
Heidi Klum's Thrilling Michael Jackson Costume Will Send a Chill Up Your Spine
Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt
7 / 20
Heidi Klum's Thrilling Michael Jackson Costume Will Send a Chill Up Your Spine
Image Source: Getty / Michael Stewart
8 / 20
Heidi Klum's Thrilling Michael Jackson Costume Will Send a Chill Up Your Spine
Image Source: Getty / Monica Schipper
9 / 20
Heidi Klum's Thrilling Michael Jackson Costume Will Send a Chill Up Your Spine
Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt
10 / 20
Heidi Klum's Thrilling Michael Jackson Costume Will Send a Chill Up Your Spine
Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt
11 / 20
Heidi Klum's Thrilling Michael Jackson Costume Will Send a Chill Up Your Spine
Image Source: Getty / Michael Stewart
12 / 20
Heidi Klum's Thrilling Michael Jackson Costume Will Send a Chill Up Your Spine
Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt
13 / 20
Heidi Klum's Thrilling Michael Jackson Costume Will Send a Chill Up Your Spine
Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt
14 / 20
Heidi Klum's Thrilling Michael Jackson Costume Will Send a Chill Up Your Spine
Image Source: Getty / Gilbert Carrasquillo
15 / 20
Heidi Klum's Thrilling Michael Jackson Costume Will Send a Chill Up Your Spine
Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt
16 / 20
Heidi Klum's Thrilling Michael Jackson Costume Will Send a Chill Up Your Spine
Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt
17 / 20
Heidi Klum's Thrilling Michael Jackson Costume Will Send a Chill Up Your Spine
Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt
18 / 20
Heidi Klum's Thrilling Michael Jackson Costume Will Send a Chill Up Your Spine
Image Source: Getty / Monica Schipper
19 / 20
Heidi Klum's Thrilling Michael Jackson Costume Will Send a Chill Up Your Spine
Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill
20 / 20
Join the conversation
Pop Culture Halloween CostumesHeidi KlumHalloween CostumesCelebrity Halloween CostumesHalloweenMichael JacksonHalloween Costumes
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds