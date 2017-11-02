02/11/17 02/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Pop Culture Halloween Costumes Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume 2017 Heidi Klum's Thrilling Michael Jackson Costume Will Send a Chill Up Your Spine 2 November, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 11 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill While the midnight hour was close at hand on Tuesday night, Heidi Klum stole the spotlight with her annual Halloween party. The model has put together some crazy costumes over the years, but this time, she chose to pay homage to the one and only Michael Jackson by channeling his "Thriller" music video. Aside from donning a letterman jacket and a spooky mask, she also had her own posse of zombies. We hope the guests at her party had the soul for getting down. Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt 1 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt 2 / 20 Image Source: Getty / JNI/Star Max 3 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt 4 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill 5 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt 6 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt 7 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Michael Stewart 8 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Monica Schipper 9 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt 10 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt 11 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Michael Stewart 12 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt 13 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt 14 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Gilbert Carrasquillo 15 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt 16 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt 17 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt 18 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Monica Schipper 19 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill 20 / 20 Join the conversation Pop Culture Halloween CostumesHeidi KlumHalloween CostumesCelebrity Halloween CostumesHalloweenMichael JacksonHalloween Costumes