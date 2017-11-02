Heidi Klum's Halloween Party Had Some Crazy Costumes, but Nothing Came Close to Hers

 Skip Nav
Heidi Klum as Michael Jackson From the "Thriller" Music Video
Image Source: Getty

Heidi Klum has proven time and time again that she's the queen of Halloween, and her annual party on Tuesday night was no exception. While the model rightfully stole the spotlight with her "thrilling" Michael Jackson costume, there were quite a few other show-stopping looks in the mix as well. Some guests paid tribute to their favorite Kristen Wiig characters from Saturday Night Live, and more than one pair dressed up as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake from the 2001 American Music Awards. See the most creative looks ahead.

Jamie McCarthy as Negan From The Walking Dead
Jamie McCarthy as Negan From The Walking Dead
Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt
1 / 15
Bryce Dalzin and Erin Riley as Garth and Kat From Saturday Night Live
Bryce Dalzin and Erin Riley as Garth and Kat From Saturday Night Live
Image Source: Getty / Slaven Vlasic
2 / 15
Romeo Hunte as the Flash
Romeo Hunte as the Flash
Image Source: Getty / Mike Coppola
3 / 15
Jesus Estrada and Antonio Estrada as Ariel and Ursula From The Little Mermaid
Jesus Estrada and Antonio Estrada as Ariel and Ursula From The Little Mermaid
Image Source: Getty / Slaven Vlasic
4 / 15
Zac Posen as a Zombie
Zac Posen as a Zombie
Image Source: Getty / Monica Schipper
5 / 15
Coco Austin as a Firefighter
Coco Austin as a Firefighter
Image Source: Getty / Andrew Toth
6 / 15
Chris Knight, Keltie Knight, Vanessa Ray, and Jake Wilson as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake
Chris Knight, Keltie Knight, Vanessa Ray, and Jake Wilson as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake
Image Source: Getty / Monica Schipper
7 / 15
Dylan Sprouse as Fabio's Goose Attack From 1999
Dylan Sprouse as Fabio's Goose Attack From 1999
Image Source: Getty / Slaven Vlasic
8 / 15
Grace Elizabeth as Maleficent
Grace Elizabeth as Maleficent
Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill
9 / 15
Les Twins as Batman and Deadpool
Les Twins as Batman and Deadpool
Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill
10 / 15
Heather Graham as a Skeleton
Heather Graham as a Skeleton
Image Source: Getty / Gilbert Carrasquillo
11 / 15
Elizabeth Wagmeister and Carlos Greer as Britney Spears and Prince
Elizabeth Wagmeister and Carlos Greer as Britney Spears and Prince
Image Source: Getty / Gilbert Carrasquillo
12 / 15
Gus Kenworthy as Dooneese From Saturday Night Live
Gus Kenworthy as Dooneese From Saturday Night Live
Image Source: Getty / Monica Schipper
13 / 15
Kyle Hagler as Pennywise From It
Kyle Hagler as Pennywise From It
Image Source: Getty / Monica Schipper
14 / 15
