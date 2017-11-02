Heidi Klum's Halloween Party Had Some Crazy Costumes, but Nothing Came Close to Hers

Heidi Klum has proven time and time again that she's the queen of Halloween, and her annual party on Tuesday night was no exception. While the model rightfully stole the spotlight with her "thrilling" Michael Jackson costume, there were quite a few other show-stopping looks in the mix as well. Some guests paid tribute to their favorite Kristen Wiig characters from Saturday Night Live, and more than one pair dressed up as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake from the 2001 American Music Awards. See the most creative looks ahead.