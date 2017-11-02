02/11/17 02/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Red Carpet Heidi Klum's Halloween Party Pictures 2017 Heidi Klum's Halloween Party Had Some Crazy Costumes, but Nothing Came Close to Hers 2 November, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Heidi Klum has proven time and time again that she's the queen of Halloween, and her annual party on Tuesday night was no exception. While the model rightfully stole the spotlight with her "thrilling" Michael Jackson costume, there were quite a few other show-stopping looks in the mix as well. Some guests paid tribute to their favorite Kristen Wiig characters from Saturday Night Live, and more than one pair dressed up as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake from the 2001 American Music Awards. See the most creative looks ahead. Jamie McCarthy as Negan From The Walking Dead Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt 1 / 15 Bryce Dalzin and Erin Riley as Garth and Kat From Saturday Night Live Image Source: Getty / Slaven Vlasic 2 / 15 Romeo Hunte as the Flash Image Source: Getty / Mike Coppola 3 / 15 Jesus Estrada and Antonio Estrada as Ariel and Ursula From The Little Mermaid Image Source: Getty / Slaven Vlasic 4 / 15 Zac Posen as a Zombie Image Source: Getty / Monica Schipper 5 / 15 Coco Austin as a Firefighter Image Source: Getty / Andrew Toth 6 / 15 Chris Knight, Keltie Knight, Vanessa Ray, and Jake Wilson as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake Image Source: Getty / Monica Schipper 7 / 15 Dylan Sprouse as Fabio's Goose Attack From 1999 Image Source: Getty / Slaven Vlasic 8 / 15 Grace Elizabeth as Maleficent Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill 9 / 15 Les Twins as Batman and Deadpool Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill 10 / 15 Heather Graham as a Skeleton Image Source: Getty / Gilbert Carrasquillo 11 / 15 Elizabeth Wagmeister and Carlos Greer as Britney Spears and Prince Image Source: Getty / Gilbert Carrasquillo 12 / 15 Gus Kenworthy as Dooneese From Saturday Night Live Image Source: Getty / Monica Schipper 13 / 15 Kyle Hagler as Pennywise From It Image Source: Getty / Monica Schipper 14 / 15 Heidi Klum as Michael Jackson From the "Thriller" Music Video Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill 15 / 15 Join the conversation Pop Culture Halloween CostumesHeidi KlumHalloween CostumesCelebrity Halloween CostumesHalloweenRed CarpetCelebrity Halloween CostumesDylan Sprouse