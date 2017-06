When world-renowned chef Marco Pierre White hits our screens in a few weeks, we'll be watching him guide some of Australia's best-known identities through a series of culinary challenges — and yes, we are expecting some serious heat in that kitchen. His new show, Hell's Kitchen Australia, pits 10 celebrities against each other in intense cook-offs to create meals for 70+ people.

Marco is known for his fiery temper, and he's not going to shy away from tension or drama just because he's dealing with local celebs. Instead, he told News.com.au, he's "there to do a job. I'm not there to make friends, which I told them. I'm there to bring the best out of them, to make them want to push themselves to want to do better," he said. Sounds like it's going to be one hell of a time!

Scroll to get to know the contestants, and take another look at the first preview for the show here.