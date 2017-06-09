 Skip Nav
Hell's Kitchen Australia 2017 Promos

The First Promo For Hell's Kitchen Is Here and We Are Ready

Hell's Kitchen is launching soon in Australia and we're very keen to see how it's going to play out. With some of our favourite local identities taking up residence in Marco Pierre White's kitchen, we're expecting big, entertaining things — not least of all when they have to face Marco's wrath. Channel Seven has just released the first promo for the new show — have a sneak peek above!

Below is the first class photo for Hell's Kitchen 2017, featuring an all-star line up of 10 prominent Aussies. From left to right: Willie Mason, Jess Fox, Gary "Gaz" Beadle, Candice Warner, Issa Schultz, boss man Marco Pierre White, Debra Lawrance, Sam Frost, Lincoln Lewis, Pettifleur Berengeur and David Oldfield — we can't wait to see what they can do!

Image Source: Channel Seven
Sam FrostMarco Pierre WhiteTVAustralian TVReality TVHell's Kitchen
