Henry on Why He Didn't Use His Immunity Idol: "I Didn't Want to Play Reactively"

One of the best parts about Survivor has got to be the blindsides. Expertly concocted and even more expertly executed, they keep the show intriguing, viewers on edge and are a reminder of just why so many are fans of the game. The biggest blindside of the season happened during Tuesday night's Tribal Council, when Sarah, Jericho, Tessa, Luke, Michelle and Peter banded together to oust one of the show's biggest players, Henry, who ended up going home with an immunity idol in his pocket.

True to form though, the Zen Hen is in full appreciation of how he went out. Here's what he had to say about his blindside, bromance with Locky and the players to watch out for.



10 Questions With the Australian Survivor Top 13 Related

POPSUGAR Australia: I just want to say, I am so bummed. I couldn't believe it!

Henry: Oh neither, I'm so bummed, too! You're the best, I love you already.

PS: Did you know it was going to be you the moment the first vote was read out?

Henry: Yeah, I did. I thought it might've been Locky and I thought I had enough support in Jericho and Sarah for it to be Locky, if it wasn't Pete. It sucks, but I thought from that first vote, "I think they've got me here."

PS: Were you spewing that you never got to play your idol? For the entire time, you were basically relying on it for safety.

Henry: I know! I think I held the idol for a record time, even in US history, I don't think anyone's held an idol for 35 days! So that's something, but now I hold it for eternity! [Laughs] But yeah, I had an option to play it earlier in the game when there was a chance Jacqui was going home, but I never wanted to play any idol too early. I thought I could use it deeper in the game, and I thought playing that idol at that stage was a bit reactive, whereas the moves I'd made previously were very proactive. And credit to the six people that got me out. Everyone played their part in that masterclass of a blindside, and it took six of them to take me down!

PS: I was very torn, like, I wanted it to work because it was such a good move, but then you don't want to lose such an interesting player!

Henry: Yeah, I was like damn. They built me up as a player with everyone coming after me, so I'm pretty proud to go that way!

PS: Locky told you to play your idol before Jonathan read out the votes. Did that cast doubt in your mind?

Henry: It did cast doubt in my mind, but I think that was the moment where I didn't want to play reactively, which was my downfall. He definitely told me to play it for myself, some people think it was for Locky, but he definitely mentioned it, and it probably showed a bit of my stubbornness in the game. Every move I made, I made sure it was calculated and I could put that on my strategic resume. If I was going to play an idol to defend myself after Locky just whispered in my ear, it would take away from my gameplay. That's probably why I didn't play it after Locky said that.

PS: Do you feel like you got a taste of your own medicine?

Henry: Oh, big time! I loved it. When I left I was like, "Damn, that's a good blindside." I love a big move, I made many of them, and to go out . . . It was strange, every time I went to Tribal, I was making this massive move to get rid of this big threat, and then I go for an easy vote in getting Peter out and get dumped, so it's pretty funny.

PS: Of course it had to happen that way though . . .

Henry: Yeah, exactly, which is nice too!

PS: What was it like watching it all unravel on screen?

Henry: I just really appreciated it. As bad as this sounds, if it was just one person that took me down, I'd be like, "Hen, come on." But each one of those six played a little role that cast a little shadow of doubt, even me going away from the shelter to talk to Tessa, and Tessa's story lining up with Luke's, and then Sarah's misdirection at Tribal and then Sarah getting Jericho over . . . All these little plays just absolutely confirmed that I didn't need to play my idol. It will be remembered for years to come as one of the best blindsides, so I'll take it!

PS: You were so strong in so many aspects of the game. Did you not think you could've had the chance of being blindsided? Or were you confident in your control?

Henry: I was probably too over-confident. And looking back, I know you don't see the confessions of other people when you're on the island, but I definitely underestimated a few players. But at the same time, when I told Jericho about the idol and replanted it with him, he was 100 percent in belief that that was a fact. It wasn't until he spilled the beans to Sarah and she told him otherwise. So I thought I might've at least had Jericho, and me and Sarah were quite close as well. Looking at it now, I see the Asaga four from the start in Luke, Michelle, Jericho and Sarah. I was with them, they had my vote, so it's going to be interesting what happens to them going forward. I thought I'd at least get one more vote to make it a five-five tie, then I could've worked some magic from there, but it was precision at its finest.

PS: Michelle is still in it! Does she just talk a good game?

Henry: She talks well, doesn't she? She talks well at Tribal and she did well with the Ben vote, but to be honest, Ben kind of got himself out there. She was really close to going on day one, so credit to her, she was really rubbing people the wrong way, but a lot of people wanted to keep her around because they could see that she rubbed people the wrong way and that would be favourable for them if they were sitting next to her at the end. But credit to her, she's good at Tribal.

PS: Can you talk about your bromance with Locky? You guys seemed like you would've died for each other out there!

Henry: [Laughs] Yeah it's so weird, I came in as a yoga instructor, but I'm just this footy player who loves sports and adventure — all this stuff that Locky likes. So when I jumped over and met him, he was on the bottom, we both have similar interests and we got along very well. Even with the Jarrad vote earlier on, in Locky's confession he said, "Why do you have to go after Henry?" There was some good loyalty between me and him, and we both think we could've run the table together, especially with Ziggy — that would've been a powerful combination. But it wasn't the case, and I hope he continues to do well, without me! [Laughs] I'm sure he'll be really awesome to watch, so I'm looking forward to seeing it from the jury.

PS: What did you actually struggle with on the show?

Henry: Yeah, it doesn't show a lot, but it was really tough out there. The conditions were really, really tough. The whole lying and backstabbing stuff, that was easy! [Laughs] That was fun, faking you're a yoga instructor, doing all these big plays, eating jam, all of it was good fun and that was what I enjoyed the most. The hardest thing was leaving my family behind. Obviously after my mum passed away earlier, I knew they'd be mourning without me, and for the past three years, I've done everything to be there for my family, so [I questionned] why I was out there when there was this huge reason to be back there for my family. To be able to experience this journey now on TV together is just absolutely wonderful.

PS: What have you taken away from the show?

Henry: For me it's not like cherishing food, sleep and bed more, but the people out there. There's a reason they got cast: out of 21,000, 24 made it. They're all special in their own way, and I think being around that group of people makes you wanted to be a better person. Coming back straight away, I'm already thinking of new ways to live my life and hang with these guys more — get around their energies and the people they are — because everyone's got a story and they're really special people.

PS: Who do you reckon has what it takes to win?

Henry: The best thing about Survivor is that anyone can win, but Tessa walked straight into the move last night, so I'd like to see her get to the end. Or even Sarah, I thought a few of her plays last night were brilliant. So I'm on girl power, sorry Lock! I hope he gets there, but in terms of real strategy, I thought those two were great. If Locky gets there, then sweet, he might give me $250,000! [Laughs]

PS: And that way the bromance will still definitely be real!

Henry: That would be the bromance. If he doesn't, I'll break up with him! [Laughs]