Henry on That Controversial Survivor Tribe Swap

PS: Are you worried that now you're going to have a target on your back? Samatau could tell that you were a massive physical asset to Asaga.
Henry: I thought it would work in my favour, to be honest. They'd just gone to Tribal after Tribal. You look over, Ziggy's a former weaterpolo player and you've seen what Locky gives in challenges, so I figured, they're going to want me — there's going to be some desire to keep the strength until the merge. Let's be honest, the smartest move as a general player is to take the strength until you get to the merge, then you get rid of the threat. I don't want to do that, because I want to be the only threat come the merge. But generally I figured, they're going to want Ben out first, then I've also got the idol just in case. I never wanted to use my physical attributes to win this game, but if I could use them strategically and add them to Samatau, then that would be a good move. But I never wanted to base my game around my physicality, I wanted my physicality to be part of my strategy.
PS: What's your moral compass going into the show?
Henry: It's a hard question. I'll do anything to win, and I remember saying that one of the reasons why I came in as a yoga instructor is to play this game — you've got to be reminded that this is a game. So it's hard to say — I'm not going to put anyone in harm, be malicious or anything, but I'm happy to lie, throw challenges . . . Harm their game rather than harm the person.
PS: Have you actually been to a yoga class before?
Henry: I've been to one yoga class and bought a book — that was all the prep I did.
PS: You said that you and Jacqui had a mother-son relationship in camp. Was that true or something you said to tell the rest of the tribe?
Henry: It's half true. I don't think anyone will compare to my mum, because she's everything to me, but I did remind her of her son, I know that. She would always say how similar I was to her son. So she was always that mother figure, but nothing like my own mum back home. So it was true, and at the same time a good deflection to mark an argument.
PS: How do you maintain your hair?
Henry: It's tough out there! I remember there was a shot when Sam was drowning, it was me on the beach and the volume on it was incredible. It was the worst thing ever when I was looking at it! But at that stage, your hair is full of knots so I had to try and brush it — I made a hairbrush out of wood. It's hard to keep it clean and not knotted — there's always the option of it getting placid, which might happen down the track!
PS: What's the secret to a good man bun?
Henry: I think you want to put it a bit higher on the crown than right at the back. I like to have it coming out the top a bit when you're looking at someone face to face, rather than have it hanging down the back. Generally, I just whack it up and hope for the best.