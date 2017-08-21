Henry on That Controversial Survivor Tribe Swap

POPSUGAR Australia: You've been quite the move and shaker! How are you feeling about things at this point in the game?

Henry: Yeah, from day one I wanted to play the game. I came in with a fake profession to gain loyalty and trust in people. Sam might've kind of unveiled me, and that wasn't the sole reason why she had to go, but it allowed people to come to me and trust me. In [the Tribal Council where Mark left], I was pretty confident the idol didn't need to be played, and that was based off the relationships and alliances I'd built.

PS: Why did you put your hand up to swap tribes?

Henry: There were a couple of reasons. As it stands, I had 100 percent control at Asaga. I'd built great relationships with Jacqui, Kent, Sarah, Odette, even Ben and Michelle — so I had the vast majority, but zero control at Samatau. I knew it'd be powerful if I could go over there with Ben. I figured I had him as a shield and an idol, and I thought taking my physical abilities from Asaga and adding them to the likes of Locky and Ziggy, would really make us dominate challenges. I didn't think we'd head to Tribal much. So I figured, if I could get to the merge, put myself on the bottom and survive that, then I'd have information, alliances and relationships built both in Asaga and Samatau – and I'd be in the most powerful position in the game.

PS: Did you ever feel guilty leaving your alliance with Jacqui?

Henry: I remember when I left, Jacqui seemed a bit upset and there wasn't much time for me to explain why I went over. Honestly, from day one I played the game for me and there's only going to be one winner in the end. Jericho mentioned that they wanted to keep Asaga strong, so straight away I thought, if we lose, I've got the idol, I've got Ben, I felt there would be more damage to Samatau by me jumping over and I'd be able to survive it as well. I figured I'd still have some allegiances with some people at Asaga.

PS: Who do you see now as your biggest threat?

Henry: To be honest, going into Samatau, I thought Locky and Ziggy were two threats in my game — both have a physical presence and good social games. So from an Asaga point of view, they were the two I saw as threats in my individual game. Working with them wasn't part of the plan, but I really bonded with Locky straight away, and you take whatever you can to bond with someone when you're on the bottom. Locky and I got along straight away, so he was someone I wanted to work with, and then I could start seeing where the strong alliances were formed at Samatau — AK, Jarrad, Tess and Peter.