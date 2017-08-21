 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Royal Rule That Keeps Prince Philip From Being a King
Priscilla Presley
17 Photos of Elvis and Priscilla Presley That Will Have You Humming "Love Me Tender"
Celebrity Interviews
Mindy Kaling Opens Up About Her Impending Motherhood: "I'm Really Excited!"
Look Me in the Eye
Yep, This New SBS Show Called Look Me in the Eye Is Bound to Destroy You

Henry Nicholson Survivor 2017 Interview

Henry on That Controversial Survivor Tribe Swap

View In Slideshow
Henry on That Controversial Survivor Tribe Swap
Image Source: Network Ten

Since day one, Henry's Survivor game has been quite literally, lit — you know, what with being a fake yoga instructor and consecutively eliminating his biggest threats in Asaga: Sam and Mark. Now, he's volunteered to be part of one of the biggest moves of the game: the Tribe swap. How one could choose to go from top of the tribe to the bottom of another really beats me, but hey, that's why I'm not on Survivor and he is. And knowing Henry though, this move cannot simply be for the pure heck of things . . .

Related
Yep, Locky From Survivor Is as Much of a Man as You Thought He Was
POPSUGAR Australia: You've been quite the move and shaker! How are you feeling about things at this point in the game? Henry: Yeah, from day one I wanted to play the game. I came in with a fake profession to gain loyalty and trust in people. Sam might've kind of unveiled me, and that wasn't the sole reason why she had to go, but it allowed people to come to me and trust me. In [the Tribal Council where Mark left], I was pretty confident the idol didn't need to be played, and that was based off the relationships and alliances I'd built. PS: Why did you put your hand up to swap tribes? Henry: There were a couple of reasons. As it stands, I had 100 percent control at Asaga. I'd built great relationships with Jacqui, Kent, Sarah, Odette, even Ben and Michelle — so I had the vast majority, but zero control at Samatau. I knew it'd be powerful if I could go over there with Ben. I figured I had him as a shield and an idol, and I thought taking my physical abilities from Asaga and adding them to the likes of Locky and Ziggy, would really make us dominate challenges. I didn't think we'd head to Tribal much. So I figured, if I could get to the merge, put myself on the bottom and survive that, then I'd have information, alliances and relationships built both in Asaga and Samatau – and I'd be in the most powerful position in the game. PS: Did you ever feel guilty leaving your alliance with Jacqui? Henry: I remember when I left, Jacqui seemed a bit upset and there wasn't much time for me to explain why I went over. Honestly, from day one I played the game for me and there's only going to be one winner in the end. Jericho mentioned that they wanted to keep Asaga strong, so straight away I thought, if we lose, I've got the idol, I've got Ben, I felt there would be more damage to Samatau by me jumping over and I'd be able to survive it as well. I figured I'd still have some allegiances with some people at Asaga. PS: Who do you see now as your biggest threat? Henry: To be honest, going into Samatau, I thought Locky and Ziggy were two threats in my game — both have a physical presence and good social games. So from an Asaga point of view, they were the two I saw as threats in my individual game. Working with them wasn't part of the plan, but I really bonded with Locky straight away, and you take whatever you can to bond with someone when you're on the bottom. Locky and I got along straight away, so he was someone I wanted to work with, and then I could start seeing where the strong alliances were formed at Samatau — AK, Jarrad, Tess and Peter.
Image Source: Network Ten

POPSUGAR Australia: You've been quite the move and shaker! How are you feeling about things at this point in the game?

Henry: Yeah, from day one I wanted to play the game. I came in with a fake profession to gain loyalty and trust in people. Sam might've kind of unveiled me, and that wasn't the sole reason why she had to go, but it allowed people to come to me and trust me. In [the Tribal Council where Mark left], I was pretty confident the idol didn't need to be played, and that was based off the relationships and alliances I'd built.

PS: Why did you put your hand up to swap tribes?

Henry: There were a couple of reasons. As it stands, I had 100 percent control at Asaga. I'd built great relationships with Jacqui, Kent, Sarah, Odette, even Ben and Michelle — so I had the vast majority, but zero control at Samatau. I knew it'd be powerful if I could go over there with Ben. I figured I had him as a shield and an idol, and I thought taking my physical abilities from Asaga and adding them to the likes of Locky and Ziggy, would really make us dominate challenges. I didn't think we'd head to Tribal much. So I figured, if I could get to the merge, put myself on the bottom and survive that, then I'd have information, alliances and relationships built both in Asaga and Samatau – and I'd be in the most powerful position in the game.

PS: Did you ever feel guilty leaving your alliance with Jacqui?

Henry: I remember when I left, Jacqui seemed a bit upset and there wasn't much time for me to explain why I went over. Honestly, from day one I played the game for me and there's only going to be one winner in the end. Jericho mentioned that they wanted to keep Asaga strong, so straight away I thought, if we lose, I've got the idol, I've got Ben, I felt there would be more damage to Samatau by me jumping over and I'd be able to survive it as well. I figured I'd still have some allegiances with some people at Asaga.

PS: Who do you see now as your biggest threat?

Henry: To be honest, going into Samatau, I thought Locky and Ziggy were two threats in my game — both have a physical presence and good social games. So from an Asaga point of view, they were the two I saw as threats in my individual game. Working with them wasn't part of the plan, but I really bonded with Locky straight away, and you take whatever you can to bond with someone when you're on the bottom. Locky and I got along straight away, so he was someone I wanted to work with, and then I could start seeing where the strong alliances were formed at Samatau — AK, Jarrad, Tess and Peter.

1 / 2
PS: Are you worried that now you're going to have a target on your back? Samatau could tell that you were a massive physical asset to Asaga. Henry: I thought it would work in my favour, to be honest. They'd just gone to Tribal after Tribal. You look over, Ziggy's a former weaterpolo player and you've seen what Locky gives in challenges, so I figured, they're going to want me — there's going to be some desire to keep the strength until the merge. Let's be honest, the smartest move as a general player is to take the strength until you get to the merge, then you get rid of the threat. I don't want to do that, because I want to be the only threat come the merge. But generally I figured, they're going to want Ben out first, then I've also got the idol just in case. I never wanted to use my physical attributes to win this game, but if I could use them strategically and add them to Samatau, then that would be a good move. But I never wanted to base my game around my physicality, I wanted my physicality to be part of my strategy. PS: What's your moral compass going into the show? Henry: It's a hard question. I'll do anything to win, and I remember saying that one of the reasons why I came in as a yoga instructor is to play this game — you've got to be reminded that this is a game. So it's hard to say — I'm not going to put anyone in harm, be malicious or anything, but I'm happy to lie, throw challenges . . . Harm their game rather than harm the person. PS: Have you actually been to a yoga class before? Henry: I've been to one yoga class and bought a book — that was all the prep I did. PS: You said that you and Jacqui had a mother-son relationship in camp. Was that true or something you said to tell the rest of the tribe? Henry: It's half true. I don't think anyone will compare to my mum, because she's everything to me, but I did remind her of her son, I know that. She would always say how similar I was to her son. So she was always that mother figure, but nothing like my own mum back home. So it was true, and at the same time a good deflection to mark an argument. PS: How do you maintain your hair? Henry: It's tough out there! I remember there was a shot when Sam was drowning, it was me on the beach and the volume on it was incredible. It was the worst thing ever when I was looking at it! But at that stage, your hair is full of knots so I had to try and brush it — I made a hairbrush out of wood. It's hard to keep it clean and not knotted — there's always the option of it getting placid, which might happen down the track! PS: What's the secret to a good man bun? Henry: I think you want to put it a bit higher on the crown than right at the back. I like to have it coming out the top a bit when you're looking at someone face to face, rather than have it hanging down the back. Generally, I just whack it up and hope for the best.
Image Source: Network Ten

PS: Are you worried that now you're going to have a target on your back? Samatau could tell that you were a massive physical asset to Asaga.

Henry: I thought it would work in my favour, to be honest. They'd just gone to Tribal after Tribal. You look over, Ziggy's a former weaterpolo player and you've seen what Locky gives in challenges, so I figured, they're going to want me — there's going to be some desire to keep the strength until the merge. Let's be honest, the smartest move as a general player is to take the strength until you get to the merge, then you get rid of the threat. I don't want to do that, because I want to be the only threat come the merge. But generally I figured, they're going to want Ben out first, then I've also got the idol just in case. I never wanted to use my physical attributes to win this game, but if I could use them strategically and add them to Samatau, then that would be a good move. But I never wanted to base my game around my physicality, I wanted my physicality to be part of my strategy.

PS: What's your moral compass going into the show?

Henry: It's a hard question. I'll do anything to win, and I remember saying that one of the reasons why I came in as a yoga instructor is to play this game — you've got to be reminded that this is a game. So it's hard to say — I'm not going to put anyone in harm, be malicious or anything, but I'm happy to lie, throw challenges . . . Harm their game rather than harm the person.

PS: Have you actually been to a yoga class before?

Henry: I've been to one yoga class and bought a book — that was all the prep I did.

PS: You said that you and Jacqui had a mother-son relationship in camp. Was that true or something you said to tell the rest of the tribe?

Henry: It's half true. I don't think anyone will compare to my mum, because she's everything to me, but I did remind her of her son, I know that. She would always say how similar I was to her son. So she was always that mother figure, but nothing like my own mum back home. So it was true, and at the same time a good deflection to mark an argument.

PS: How do you maintain your hair?

Henry: It's tough out there! I remember there was a shot when Sam was drowning, it was me on the beach and the volume on it was incredible. It was the worst thing ever when I was looking at it! But at that stage, your hair is full of knots so I had to try and brush it — I made a hairbrush out of wood. It's hard to keep it clean and not knotted — there's always the option of it getting placid, which might happen down the track!

PS: What's the secret to a good man bun?

Henry: I think you want to put it a bit higher on the crown than right at the back. I like to have it coming out the top a bit when you're looking at someone face to face, rather than have it hanging down the back. Generally, I just whack it up and hope for the best.

2 / 2
Join the conversation
Reality TV InterviewsTVAustralian TVReality TV
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
The Bachelor
Here's Every Single Bachelorette This Year — Including Who's Been Eliminated!
by Genevieve Rota
Samantha Gash Survivor 2017 Elimination Interview
Australian Survivor
Sam on Her Survivor Run: "People Love to Hate a Strong Woman"
by Ashling Lee
Mark Herlaar Survivor 2017 Elimination Interview
Australian Survivor
Let's All Salute Mark H, the Most Selfless Person Survivor Has Ever Seen
by Ashling Lee
Sharlene Talking to Matty on The Bachelor 2017
The Bachelor
Sharlene's Chat With Matty About Her Place on The Bachelor Was Hella Awkward
by Ashling Lee
Leah Costa Elimination Interview For The Bachelor 2017
The Bachelor
Leah on Her Dramatic Exit From The Bachelor: "Nobody Likes to Be Rejected on TV"
by Genevieve Rota
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds