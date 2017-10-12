 Skip Nav
Celebrity Interviews
Try Not to Melt Over Kit Harington Describing the Exact Moment He Fell in Love With Rose Leslie
The Royals
Kate Middleton Is Glowing During Her First Public Appearance Since Third Pregnancy News
Celebrity Instagrams
Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Are Lucky in Love With PDA-Filled Weekend in Dublin
Celebrity Kids
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Share First Official Photos of Their Son, Prince Gabriel

Hilarie Burton Accuses Ben Affleck of Groping Her

Ben Affleck Responds to Hilarie Burton's Account of Him Groping Her on TRL

After multiple women came forward this week and accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, celebrities have spoken out about the disturbing abuse of power in Hollywood and how they were mostly unaware of what was really happening. One of the celebrities who released a statement condemning Harvey's behaviour was Ben Affleck, who said the revelations made him "sick." "This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn't happen to others," he wrote. While many stars are getting praise for finally coming forward, Ben isn't one of them.

Shortly after Ben released his statement, actress Hilarie Burton replied to a Twitter user who brought up an incident with the actor on Total Request Live, which Hilarie used to co-host.




Hilarie also shared a video of an uncensored cold open on TRL, which shows Ben asking her, "How old are you, 19?" The actress, who is currently expecting her second child with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, also shared a tweet by her One Tree Hill co-star and long-time friend, Sophia Bush:

On Wednesday morning, Ben responded on Twitter, appearing to take responsibility for his actions and apologise, saying he "acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton."

Image Source: Getty/Jason Kempin/Mike Marsland/WireImage
Join the conversation
Hilarie BurtonCelebrity NewsHarvey WeinsteinBen Affleck
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Celebrity News
Amber Heard Has Positively Roasted Barnaby Joyce Over His NZ Citizenship
by Genevieve Rota
Celebrities Who Support Same-Sex Marriage Equality
Celebrity News
40+ Celebrities Who Proudly Support Australian Marriage Equality
by Genevieve Rota
Celebrity Reactions to Sam Shepard's Death
Celebrity News
Stars Mourn the Heartbreaking Death of Legendary Actor and Playwright Sam Shepard
by Monica Sisavat
Johnny Ruffo Brain Tumour Surgery August 2017
Celebrity News
Update: Johnny Ruffo Has Been Diagnosed With Brain Cancer
by Genevieve Rota
Georgina Chapman Is Leaving Harvey Weinstein
Celebrity News
Georgina Chapman Announces Separation From Harvey Weinstein — Read Her Statement
by Genevieve Rota
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds