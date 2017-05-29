Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson Attempt Not to Kill Each Other in Their New Movie

Imagine being hired to protect Samuel L. Jackson. Now imagine he's a hitman, and has various other hitmen coming to kill him while you're trying to protect him. That's the task Ryan Reynolds takes on in the upcoming comedy, The Hitman's Bodyguard. The film's marketing campaign is really hyping up the parallels to 1992's The Bodyguard, so don't be surprised if Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" plays at some point. Gary Oldman and Salma Hayek are costarring in the film, which is out Aug. 31. Check out the trailer above.