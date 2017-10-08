08/10/17 08/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Halloween Entertainment Hocus Pocus Tattoo Ideas 21 Hocus Pocus Tattoos That We Found "Quite Lovely," Thank You Very Much 8 October, 2017 by Brinton Parker 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow A post shared by mummy of 3 🌙 (@megan__olson) on Aug 23, 2017 at 8:27pm PDT Sorry, Hocus Pocus fans, but you're not really dedicated until you've got a Thackery Binx tattoo. At least, that's what we have come to believe after discovering the world of body art inspired by the classic '90s Halloween film! A permanent tribute to your nostalgic favourite is a fun way to keep Halloween alive all year long, and these 21 tattoos are the perfect place to start for inspiration. Which one is your favourite? While we're partial to the Sanderson sisters portraits, each one of these is incredible! Time to run amok, amok, amok in the tattoo parlour. A post shared by Junior (ATG MEMBER) (@juniorjammo) on Jul 30, 2017 at 3:33am PDT 1 / 21 A post shared by Meg Felix (@megfelixtattoo) on Sep 13, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT 2 / 21 A post shared by Cherub ✨ (@tattoosbycherub) on Oct 28, 2016 at 7:14am PDT 3 / 21 A post shared by Lauren (@laurenmarie_artistry) on May 1, 2017 at 6:07pm PDT 4 / 21 A post shared by Brady J Smith (@bradyjaysmith) on Sep 22, 2016 at 12:37pm PDT 5 / 21 A post shared by Meghan Schader (@meghanschader) on Oct 20, 2016 at 5:52pm PDT 6 / 21 A post shared by azha (@azha) on Dec 1, 2016 at 1:43pm PST 7 / 21 A post shared by Peter Smith (@petersmithtattoo) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:35am PST 8 / 21 A post shared by inky needles tattoo studio uk (@jue_inky_needles_) on Sep 12, 2017 at 10:25am PDT 9 / 21 A post shared by MEGAN FRANKLIN (@meganthetattooist) on Sep 15, 2017 at 7:47am PDT 10 / 21 A post shared by 💀💅🏻🖤CHESSIE CLEAR TATTOOS🖤💅🏻💀 (@chessie_clear) on Nov 3, 2016 at 3:05pm PDT 11 / 21 A post shared by 🌙🌌🌑🌒🌓🌔🌕🌖🌗🌘🌑🌌🌙 (@moonlightalchemist) on Nov 7, 2016 at 6:49pm PST 12 / 21 A post shared by Hannah Hancock (@coolio_punk) on Oct 21, 2016 at 2:52pm PDT 13 / 21 A post shared by Abby Bible (@thevintagehoneybee) on Jan 12, 2017 at 6:03pm PST 14 / 21 A post shared by Sarah (@famousmonsterr) on Jul 11, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT 15 / 21 A post shared by Nick Peirce (@tattoosbynickp) on Oct 30, 2016 at 6:33am PDT 16 / 21 A post shared by Dark Side Tattoo & Piercing (@darksideink) on Oct 27, 2016 at 11:49am PDT 17 / 21 A post shared by heif bean (@tattoosbyheifbean) on Jul 9, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT 18 / 21 A post shared by Sarah Wilde (@stabbysarah) on Aug 19, 2017 at 1:29am PDT 19 / 21 A post shared by reiko tattoo (@reikotattoo) on Nov 13, 2016 at 11:07pm PST 20 / 21 A post shared by mummy of 3 🌙 (@megan__olson) on Aug 23, 2017 at 8:27pm PDT 21 / 21 Join the conversation Halloween EntertainmentHocus PocusThe '90sNostalgiaTattoos