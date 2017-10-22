13 Iconic Horror Movies Inspired by Real-Life Events

What's real: This film was adapted from the 1977 novel, written by Jay Anson. Anson's novel roots itself in the brutal true story of the Lutz family. A feature on ABC News has previously made an attempt to uncover the truth of the story — or lack thereof. According to ABC, "The house had been the scene of a horrible multiple murders a little over a year before, when 23-year-old Ronnie DeFeo went from room to room methodically shooting his parents and his four brothers and sisters in their beds." George Lutz, the father of the family, claimed they couldn't keep the house warm, no matter what they tried. The family members cited strange voices, odors, and sounds. Doors would slam. George Lutz woke up almost every morning at 3:15, the approximate time of DeFeo's murders. After 28 days, the Lutz family moved out.