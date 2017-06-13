13/6/17 13/6/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Red Carpet Hot Brad Pitt Pictures 2017 Well Damn, Brad Pitt Is Looking Pretty Good These Days 13 June, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty / Jim Spellman Brad Pitt is back on the scene to promote his recent projects, including Netflix's War Machine and Okja and The Lost City of Z, all of which he produced. I'm not going to make any Benjamin Button jokes here, but I will say that the 53-year-old actor is looking pretty damn good these days. After a particularly rough 2016, Brad seems to be getting back into the groove of heating up red carpets and bringing his handsomeness to more Hollywood events. This week, he also showed off his sense of humor during a stop at The Jim Jefferies Show, making a cameo as a weatherman and giving a hilariously bleak weather report in the wake of Donald Trump's decision to pull the US out of the Paris Climate Accord. Related51 Things You Might Not Know About Birthday Boy Brad Pitt According to recent reports, Brad is "focusing on himself again" in the wake of his bitter split from Angelina Jolie; he's "been outdoors a lot, hiking and walking," and eating healthy meals. He also revealed that he's in therapy, telling GQ: "I love it. I love it. I went through two therapists to get the right one." I'm totally seeing the glow from within, I really am. Is this the Brad Pitt Renaissance? Keep reading to see some photographic evidence that Brad is back. Brad surprised the crowd (and our hormones) when he hit the stage at the Golden Globes in January. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Handout RelatedBrad Pitt Pulls a Golden Globes Sneak Attack, and We Couldn't Have Been More Excited to See Him 1 / 12 He looked so content at the premiere of The Lost City of Z in April that I decided to let this newsboy cap slide. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz RelatedBrad Pitt Joins Robert Pattinson and Charlie Hunnam at Their Movie Premiere 2 / 12 In May, he gave a little "Blue Steel" for the cameras while leaving The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in NYC. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / James Devaney 3 / 12 Look at that swagger! What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Gotham 4 / 12 He struck a serious pose while promoting War Machine in Japan. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jun Sato 5 / 12 Yeah, give us a smile! What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jun Sato 6 / 12 I'm also going to let those tinted glasses go. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jun Sato 7 / 12 But this fresh white-on-white look? Fire. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jun Sato 8 / 12 Brad's grey suit really made his baby blues pop at the NYC premiere of Okja in June. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Roy Rochlin 9 / 12 I mean, COME ON. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jason Kempin 10 / 12 Arriving to the function like . . . What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Roy Rochlin 11 / 12 I'm calling it: Brad Pitt is back. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jim Spellman 12 / 12 Join the conversation Share this post Eye CandyBrad PittRed Carpet