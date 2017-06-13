 Skip Nav
Well Damn, Brad Pitt Is Looking Pretty Good These Days
Julia Stiles
Julia Stiles Is Pregnant With Her First Child — See Her Growing Baby Bump!
Celebrity Friendships
Meryl Streep Dressed as Diane Keaton to Honour Diane Keaton, and It Was Perfect
Dogs
Tom Hardy's Beloved Dog Died, and His Tribute Will Just Wreck You
NSFW
12 Times Lea Michele Ditched Her Clothes For the Camera

Hot Brad Pitt Pictures 2017

Well Damn, Brad Pitt Is Looking Pretty Good These Days

I'm calling it: Brad Pitt is back.
Image Source: Getty / Jim Spellman

Brad Pitt is back on the scene to promote his recent projects, including Netflix's War Machine and Okja and The Lost City of Z, all of which he produced. I'm not going to make any Benjamin Button jokes here, but I will say that the 53-year-old actor is looking pretty damn good these days. After a particularly rough 2016, Brad seems to be getting back into the groove of heating up red carpets and bringing his handsomeness to more Hollywood events. This week, he also showed off his sense of humor during a stop at The Jim Jefferies Show, making a cameo as a weatherman and giving a hilariously bleak weather report in the wake of Donald Trump's decision to pull the US out of the Paris Climate Accord.

According to recent reports, Brad is "focusing on himself again" in the wake of his bitter split from Angelina Jolie; he's "been outdoors a lot, hiking and walking," and eating healthy meals. He also revealed that he's in therapy, telling GQ: "I love it. I love it. I went through two therapists to get the right one." I'm totally seeing the glow from within, I really am. Is this the Brad Pitt Renaissance? Keep reading to see some photographic evidence that Brad is back.

Brad surprised the crowd (and our hormones) when he hit the stage at the Golden Globes in January.
Image Source: Getty / Handout
He looked so content at the premiere of The Lost City of Z in April that I decided to let this newsboy cap slide.
Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz
In May, he gave a little "Blue Steel" for the cameras while leaving The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in NYC.
Image Source: Getty / James Devaney
Look at that swagger!
Image Source: Getty / Gotham
He struck a serious pose while promoting War Machine in Japan.
Image Source: Getty / Jun Sato
Yeah, give us a smile!
Image Source: Getty / Jun Sato
I'm also going to let those tinted glasses go.
Image Source: Getty / Jun Sato
But this fresh white-on-white look? Fire.
Image Source: Getty / Jun Sato
Brad's grey suit really made his baby blues pop at the NYC premiere of Okja in June.
Image Source: Getty / Roy Rochlin
I mean, COME ON.
Image Source: Getty / Jason Kempin
Arriving to the function like . . .
Image Source: Getty / Roy Rochlin
I'm calling it: Brad Pitt is back.
Image Source: Getty / Jim Spellman
Brandon Flynn
If You Aren't Already Crushing On Brandon Flynn, You Will Be After Seeing These 13 Snaps
by Monica Sisavat
Brad Pitt Takes Chris Cornell’s Kids to Universal Studios
Chris Cornell
How Brad Pitt Is Bonding With Chris Cornell’s Kids After His Devastating Death
by Kelsie Gibson
Ben Platt at the 2017 Tony Awards
Ben Platt
12 Times Ben Platt Stole the Spotlight at the Tony Awards Without Even Trying
by Kelsie Gibson
Kit Harington Esquire June and July 2017 Cover
Celebrity Interviews
Kit Harington's Sexy Esquire Photos Will Make You Want to Go Beyond His Wall
by Kelsie Gibson
Gal Gadot's Style
Celebrity Style
We've Already Found Your New Style Icon, and Her Name Is Gal Gadot
by Samantha Sutton
