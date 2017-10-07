07/10/17 07/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Idris Elba Hot Idris Elba Pictures 20 Times Idris Elba Looked Into Your Eyes and Penetrated Your Soul 7 October, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Just hearing the words "Idris Elba" can send a shiver down most spines, but the hunky British actor also happens to have a chiseled physique, a charming accent, and an impressive singing voice on top of possessing one of the sexiest stares you've ever seen. There are plenty more reasons you've fallen in love with Idris, but today we're highlighting all the times his eyes penetrated your soul. Seriously, looking at him is sort of like staring into the sun. Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 1 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Dave J Hogan 2 / 20 Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 3 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Dave J Hogan 4 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris 5 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 6 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Kris Connor 7 / 20 Image Source: Getty / John Phillips 8 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Scott Gries 9 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Larry Busacca 10 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Ethan Miller 11 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Mike Pont 12 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Frederick M. Brown 13 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson 14 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Mike Marsland 15 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Allen Berezovsky 16 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Jamie McCarthy 17 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Anthony Harvey 18 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Roy Rochlin 19 / 20 Image Source: Getty / Dia Dipasupil 20 / 20 Join the conversation Idris ElbaEye CandyCelebrities