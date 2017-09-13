13/9/17 13/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Nostalgia Hot Jared Leto '90s Pictures There Was Really No More Beautiful Thing Than Jared Leto in the '90s 13 September, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Jared Leto, thee of many hairstyles and questionable red carpet looks, has come a long way from his days as Jared Catalano on My So-Called Life. The 45-year-old may be a global rock star and Oscar winner now, but back in the '90s, Jared was the epitome of the hot, brooding, maybe-not-all-there-intellectually guy you used to skulk around the corners of your high school to stare at. He rocked a flannel shirt like it was nobody's damn business, and those baby blues could stare right into your soul. Even though we certainly wouldn't kick 2017 Jared Leto out of bed, there's just something so nostalgic and sexy about the middle-parted hair and baggy jeans-wearing Jared Leto of yore. Kick back and scroll through these tasty photos of Jared in the '90s. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection 1 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jim Smeal 2 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jim Smeal 3 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection 4 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Mitchell Gerber 5 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Steve Eichner 6 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection 7 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Mitchell Gerber 8 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection 9 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection 10 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection 11 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection 12 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection 13 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Ron Galella 14 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection 15 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection 16 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz 17 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Barry King 18 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Barry King 19 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Ron Galella 20 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz 21 / 21 Join the conversation NostalgiaEye CandyJared Leto