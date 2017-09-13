 Skip Nav
There Was Really No More Beautiful Thing Than Jared Leto in the '90s
Image Source: Getty

Jared Leto, thee of many hairstyles and questionable red carpet looks, has come a long way from his days as Jared Catalano on My So-Called Life. The 45-year-old may be a global rock star and Oscar winner now, but back in the '90s, Jared was the epitome of the hot, brooding, maybe-not-all-there-intellectually guy you used to skulk around the corners of your high school to stare at. He rocked a flannel shirt like it was nobody's damn business, and those baby blues could stare right into your soul.

Even though we certainly wouldn't kick 2017 Jared Leto out of bed, there's just something so nostalgic and sexy about the middle-parted hair and baggy jeans-wearing Jared Leto of yore. Kick back and scroll through these tasty photos of Jared in the '90s.

Image Source: Everett Collection
Image Source: Everett Collection
1 / 21
Image Source: Getty / Jim Smeal
Image Source: Getty / Jim Smeal
2 / 21
Image Source: Getty / Jim Smeal
Image Source: Getty / Jim Smeal
3 / 21
Image Source: Everett Collection
Image Source: Everett Collection
4 / 21
Image Source: Getty / Mitchell Gerber
Image Source: Getty / Mitchell Gerber
5 / 21
Image Source: Getty / Steve Eichner
Image Source: Getty / Steve Eichner
6 / 21
Image Source: Everett Collection
Image Source: Everett Collection
7 / 21
Image Source: Getty / Mitchell Gerber
Image Source: Getty / Mitchell Gerber
8 / 21
Image Source: Everett Collection
Image Source: Everett Collection
9 / 21
Image Source: Everett Collection
Image Source: Everett Collection
10 / 21
Image Source: Everett Collection
Image Source: Everett Collection
11 / 21
Image Source: Everett Collection
Image Source: Everett Collection
12 / 21
Image Source: Everett Collection
Image Source: Everett Collection
13 / 21
Image Source: Getty / Ron Galella
Image Source: Getty / Ron Galella
14 / 21
Image Source: Everett Collection
Image Source: Everett Collection
15 / 21
Image Source: Everett Collection
Image Source: Everett Collection
16 / 21
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz
17 / 21
Image Source: Getty / Barry King
Image Source: Getty / Barry King
18 / 21
Image Source: Getty / Barry King
Image Source: Getty / Barry King
19 / 21
Image Source: Getty / Ron Galella
Image Source: Getty / Ron Galella
20 / 21
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz
21 / 21
