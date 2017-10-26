26/10/17 26/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Joe Alwyn Hot Joe Alwyn Pictures Taylor Swift Is Right — Joe Alwyn Is Gorgeous 26 October, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Joe Alwyn has flown pretty under the radar since he started his career in 2011, but he's recently gained a lot of attention for dating pop star Taylor Swift. While news of their romance broke in May, their relationship has been brewing for well over a year. Even though the two have yet to make any public appearances together, the singer has already made things official in her own way by writing a song about him called "Gorgeous." And it seems pretty fitting. The blue-eyed British actor is definitely easy on the eyes. See even more attractive photos of the man who has Taylor completely smitten. Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 1 / 10 Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 2 / 10 Image Source: Getty / Desiree Navarro 3 / 10 Image Source: Getty / Jim Spellman 4 / 10 Image Source: Getty / Vera Anderson 5 / 10 Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 6 / 10 Image Source: Getty / SAM YEH 7 / 10 Image Source: Getty / Dave J Hogan 8 / 10 Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 9 / 10 Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 10 / 10 Join the conversation Joe AlwynEye CandyTaylor Swift