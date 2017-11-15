33 Pictures of Henry Cavill That Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees

His role as Superman in the 2013 reboot Man of Steel might be what first put him on your radar, but Henry Cavill's actually been around for more than a decade. Starting out as Albert Mondego in the 2002 film adaptation of The Count of Monte Cristo, it's his role as the charming Duke of Suffolk in the Showtime drama The Tudors that made us fall in love with him, and it looks like his baby blue eyes and sharp jawline have been winning many hearts ever since. Described as her "perfect Edward Culllen" by Stephenie Meyer but too old to play the part at the time, the 32-year-old star was also almost cast as James Bond back in 2005, and we're really looking forward to seeing the gorgeous British actor in Justice League movie. But in the meantime, keep reading to see 33 photos of Henry that will make you go weak in the knees.



