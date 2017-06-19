40 Hot Pictures of Nico Tortorella, That Total Babe From Younger

It's been a while since Younger, TV Land's original scripted series, first fell on our radar. The show is now about to go into its fourth season, and not only does it give us scores of hilarious one-liners to work into our everyday lives, but it also gives us plenty of eye candy. One such specimen is that of regulation hottie Nico Tortorella, who plays the boyfriend of Liza (Sutton Foster). To help drive home just how gorgeous the star is, we've taken the liberty of collecting some of his sexiest pictures. Grab a fan and read on.