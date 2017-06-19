40 Hot Pictures of Nico Tortorella, That Total Babe From Younger

 Skip Nav
Image Source: Getty

It's been a while since Younger, TV Land's original scripted series, first fell on our radar. The show is now about to go into its fourth season, and not only does it give us scores of hilarious one-liners to work into our everyday lives, but it also gives us plenty of eye candy. One such specimen is that of regulation hottie Nico Tortorella, who plays the boyfriend of Liza (Sutton Foster). To help drive home just how gorgeous the star is, we've taken the liberty of collecting some of his sexiest pictures. Grab a fan and read on.

Image Source: Getty / John Shearer
1 / 40

vibing on these tie-dye @meundies

A photo posted by nicotortorella (@nicotortorella) on

2 / 40
Image Source: Getty / Tommaso Boddi
3 / 40

ill never let your head hit the bed without my hand behind it.

A photo posted by nicotortorella (@nicotortorella) on

4 / 40

im getting my wisdom teeth pulled today. wish me luck. not excited. but i am excited for the video I'll post later all fucked up.

A photo posted by nicotortorella (@nicotortorella) on

5 / 40
Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris
6 / 40

bro.

A photo posted by nicotortorella (@nicotortorella) on

7 / 40

noflexzone.

A photo posted by nicotortorella (@nicotortorella) on

8 / 40
Image Source: Getty / Frederick M. Brown
9 / 40

florida. comefindme.

A photo posted by nicotortorella (@nicotortorella) on

10 / 40

wood.

A photo posted by nicotortorella (@nicotortorella) on

11 / 40
Image Source: Getty / Jim Spellman
12 / 40

then he moved to dumbo.

A photo posted by nicotortorella (@nicotortorella) on

13 / 40

so? tonightsepisode? right? @youngertv

A photo posted by nicotortorella (@nicotortorella) on

14 / 40
Image Source: Getty / Jim Spellman
15 / 40

bring em to starbucks, let em order. the barista will ask em their name so you don't have to.

A photo posted by nicotortorella (@nicotortorella) on

16 / 40

prisma.

A photo posted by nicotortorella (@nicotortorella) on

17 / 40
Image Source: Getty / Michael Kovac
18 / 40

wispa.

A photo posted by nicotortorella (@nicotortorella) on

19 / 40

dago.

A photo posted by nicotortorella (@nicotortorella) on

20 / 40
Image Source: Getty / Gilbert Carrasquillo
21 / 40

coffeeplease. withhoney.

A photo posted by nicotortorella (@nicotortorella) on

22 / 40

swish.

A photo posted by nicotortorella (@nicotortorella) on

23 / 40
Image Source: Getty / Santiago Felipe
24 / 40

thirst.

A photo posted by nicotortorella (@nicotortorella) on

25 / 40

the honey in my coffee.

A photo posted by nicotortorella (@nicotortorella) on

26 / 40
Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill
27 / 40

LA.

A photo posted by nicotortorella (@nicotortorella) on

28 / 40

goodmorning.

A photo posted by nicotortorella (@nicotortorella) on

29 / 40
Image Source: Getty / Rob Kim
30 / 40

yogastoned. @corepoweryoga @yahootv

A photo posted by nicotortorella (@nicotortorella) on

31 / 40

woof.

A photo posted by nicotortorella (@nicotortorella) on

32 / 40
Image Source: Getty / Steve Mack
33 / 40

lifesucks. andswallows.

A photo posted by nicotortorella (@nicotortorella) on

34 / 40

snip snip.

A photo posted by nicotortorella (@nicotortorella) on

35 / 40
Image Source: Getty / Esther Horvath
36 / 40

4:30 am. woke up like this. off to work. @youngertv

A photo posted by nicotortorella (@nicotortorella) on

37 / 40
Image Source: Getty / Paul Zimmerman
38 / 40

dumbo.

A photo posted by nicotortorella (@nicotortorella) on

39 / 40
Image Source: Getty / John Lamparski
40 / 40
