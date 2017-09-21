7 Ways the 2017 Emmys Made History

The Handmaid's Tale became the first streaming series to ever win best drama. While many believed Netflix would be the first streaming service to secure this achievement, it was Hulu, and they did it with a dystopian story about the horrors that come with the loss of female autonomy and reproductive freedom.
Television isn't a perfectly inclusive medium just yet, but the 2017 Emmys did a superb job at honouring stories from diverse and progressive voices. Let's hope the 2018 Emmys makes history all over again.