 Skip Nav
The Royals
Grab a Gown and Tiara — Here's How to Pay Homage to Princess Diana This Halloween
The Royals
11 Times Princess Diana Showed William and Harry the Ropes on a Royal Tour
Dance Videos
This "Sorry Not Sorry" Dance Routine Is So Sexy, Even Demi Lovato Was Here For It
Celebrity Interviews
Channing Tatum Reveals the Truly Horrible Trick He Played on Wife Jenna Before He Proposed

How Did Benjen Know Where Jon Snow Was on Game of Thrones?

How Benjen Stark's Tragic Return on Game of Thrones Connects to Bran

While sitting down to write the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones season seven, showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff clearly couldn't have cared less about our tear ducts. Not only is one of Daenerys's beloved dragons killed off (and then resurrected), "Beyond the Wall" also features the reappearance and subsequent death of the mysterious Benjen Stark.

Toward the end of the episode, he arrives just in time to save Jon Snow from the army of wights, taking out a ton of the ice zombies with his flaming flail before being overcome by a large pack that jumps on top of him. In the books, Benjen is more of an important figure in Bran's story (if you subscribe to the theory that he and Coldhands are one and the same), but it initially appeared that his true purpose in the TV adaptation was to help Jon Snow fulfill his destiny (i.e. not die) (again). Although their extremely brief reunion and Benjen's subsequent sacrifice are touching, his miraculous timing definitely struck a few Game of Thrones fans as being pretty unrealistic. Sure, the half-dead former Night's Watch member has been roaming around beyond the Wall, but he manages to time his arrival to the White Walker battle to this exact moment?

In addition to GOT director Alan Taylor's recent comments about how the timeline of the show doesn't necessarily add up, Reddit user ProbablyAPun seems to have figured out how, exactly, Benjen knows when and where to save his nephew, and it all goes back to Benjen's season six episode with Bran Stark.

As you might recall, Benjen also comes to the aid of Bran and Meera just in the nick of time, when he saves them from the horde of wights hot on their trail in "Blood of My Blood." He reveals to the two of them that the Three Eyed Raven sent for him, which echoes a similar connection that Coldhands has to the Three Eyed Raven in the book (he's basically a walking vessel for the ancient figure and is almost always surrounded by a flock of ravens, which seem to carry messages for him). Now, though we haven't seen Benjen since season six, ProbablyAPun's theory proposes that he's been keeping tabs on the Starks all along through some sort of "supernatural communication" with Bran.

[Everything] My theory on Uncle Benjen. from gameofthrones

The parameters of Bran's powers are still murky at this point, but it would certainly be a great nod to Coldhands and Bran's relationship in the books if they have indeed been communicating this way.

Image Source: HBO
Join the conversation
TheoriesTVGame Of Thrones
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Theories
The 1 Character Related to Sirius Black That We Didn't See Coming at All
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Can Bran Stark See the Future on Game of Thrones?
Theories
Game of Thrones: This Surprisingly Plausible Theory Reveals Why Bran Gives Arya His Dagger
by Quinn Keaney
Sexy Kit Harington GIFs
GIFs
I Apologise For the Immediate Reaction Your Body Will Have to These Kit Harington GIFs
by Caitlin Hacker
Jen Hawke Elimination Interview The Bachelor 2017
The Bachelor
by Ashling Lee
Why Didn't The Hound Save Thoros on Game of Thrones?
TV
Seriously, Give The Hound a F*cking Break For That Game of Thrones Scene
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds