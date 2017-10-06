 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Line of Succession to the British Throne Has More People Than You May Have Thought
Celebrity Interviews
Unlike the Rest of the World, Kate Winslet "Never Fancied" Leonardo DiCaprio
Celebrity Kids
Quite Understandably, Lionel Richie Is "Scared to Death" of Daughter Sofia Dating Scott Disick
Celebrity quotes
Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall Are Beefing Over SATC, and It's Breaking Our Hearts

How Did Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Meet?

Kit Harington Can Still "Remember Vividly" the First Time He Met Emilia Clarke

Even though it took Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen seven seasons to finally meet on Game of Thrones, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke's friendship can be traced all the way back to before season one even began. In the August issue of Elle, Kit recalled the first time he met Emilia, saying, "I remember vividly the first time I met Emilia, which was in the hotel bar in Belfast, before season one. I was sort of bowled over by this absolutely stunning, petite girl with this wicked sense of humor. We became very fast friends quite quickly."

Related
How Emilia Clarke Really Felt About Shooting That Game of Thrones Scene With Kit Harington

Interestingly enough, Kit and Emilia didn't film their first Game of Thrones scene until season seven, and Emilia called their on-set meeting "weird." "Both of us were going, 'Ahhh what are you doing on my set?'" Emilia told EW in August. "We were both kind of freaking out," Kit added. "Usually you start working on a movie and meet [a co-star] for the first time and you develop chemistry on screen over time. Here, you know somebody for seven years and you've watched their character on screen all that time. So it's a unique experience as an actor to come together and know the world is watching." Now that Jon and Daenerys have finally met, hopefully this means we'll be seeing a lot more of them in season eight.

Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison
Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsCelebrity InterviewsKit HaringtonCelebrity QuotesEmilia ClarkeGame Of Thrones
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Celebrity Interviews
How Chris Hemsworth's Career Put a Strain on His Marriage to Elsa Pataky
by Celia Fernandez
Mandy Moore Quotes About Engagement September 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Mandy Moore Breaks Her Silence on Taylor Goldsmith Engagement: "This Is My Second Go-Round"
by Monica Sisavat
Miley Cyrus Quotes About Liam Hemsworth Breakup 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Liam Hemsworth Literally Couldn't Get Away From Miley Cyrus After They Broke Up
by Kelsie Gibson
Jane Fonda and Megyn Kelly Interview Video
Celebrity Interviews
Jane Fonda Shutting Down Megyn Kelly During This Interview Is So Uncomfortable, but So Satisfying
by Caitlin Hacker
Does Jamie Rape Geneva on Outlander?
Celebrity Interviews
Why Outlander's Producers Completely Changed Jamie and Geneva's Sex Scene
by Andrea Reiher
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds