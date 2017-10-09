 Skip Nav
Celebrity Instagrams
We Knew We Could Count on Vanessa Hudgens to Dress Up For Halloween Already
Celebrity Facts
Who Has Winona Ryder Dated? See Her Star-Studded Roster of Exes
Idris Elba
20 Times Idris Elba Looked Into Your Eyes and Penetrated Your Soul
The Royals
The Line of Succession to the British Throne Has More People Than You May Have Thought

How Did Kit Harington Propose to Rose Leslie?

Kit Harington Messed Up His Proposal to Rose Leslie For the Most Romantic Reason

Kit Harington literally couldn't wait another day to propose to Rose Leslie. During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show this week, the Game of Thrones actor revealed why he decided to pop the question to his long-time girlfriend a day earlier than he originally intended. "I did have some plans to do it," he said about the proposal. "I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff, but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early."

Related
Yes, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Wildly in Love Off Screen

You did what now, Kit? After realising what he just said, the actor quickly explained, "I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load. Sorry, that's a really bad expression." As far as the actual wedding goes, the couple, who met on the set of Game of Thrones, plans on having the entire cast on-hand for their special day. "I rang him [one of the show's producers] up and I said, 'I'm getting married and it's your fault actually' . . . 'You need to factor in a Game of Thrones wedding by the way.' They [the cast] have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down." Aww! The actors really are like one big, happy family, even if their characters aren't.

Image Source: Getty / Jeff Spicer
Join the conversation
Celebrity InterviewsRose LeslieKit HaringtonCelebrity EngagementsCelebrity QuotesGame Of ThronesCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Celebrity Interviews
The 1 Pair of Sneakers Bella Hadid Compares to Gigi's Reeboks
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Who Is Harvey Weinstein?
Celebrity Interviews
What You Need to Know About Harvey Weinstein and the Disturbing Allegations Against Him
by Monica Sisavat
Why Did Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise Divorce?
Nicole Kidman
16 Years Later, We Still Don't Know Why Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise Divorced
by Monica Sisavat
Idris Elba Auditioned For Beauty and the Beast
Celebrity Interviews
So, Idris Elba Really Wanted to Be in That Beauty and the Beast Remake
by Kelsey Garcia
Chris Hemsworth GQ Australia October 2017 Interview
Celebrity Interviews
How Chris Hemsworth's Career Put a Strain on His Marriage to Elsa Pataky
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds