 Skip Nav
The Royals
Prince Harry Brings Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace to Have Tea With Queen Elizabeth II
Best of 2017
36 Celebrity Couples Who Have Already Broken Up This Year
The Royals
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees
Celebrity Kids
Lisa Marie Presley and Her Look-Alike Daughters Have Us All Shook Up

How Did Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Meet?

You Can Actually Watch the Moment Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Fell in Love

Image Source: Getty / Frederick M. Brown

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have kept most of their relationship out of the spotlight, but if you're a Game of Thrones fan, then you actually witnessed the moment they fell in love. While the couple, who recently became engaged, only went public with their relationship a year ago, their love story can be traced back to 2012. During season two of the show, Rose joined the cast as Ygritte and eventually became a love interest for Kit's Jon Snow. As their characters shared some major PDA on screen, the sparks between the two began to develop off screen as well. In fact, Kit's most memorable moments from the show are their scenes together.

Image Source: HBO

"The three weeks in Iceland where we shot the second season," the actor said about his favourite memory on set. "Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love. If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love." From there, it didn't take long for a real-life romance to blossom.

Related
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Blossoming Love Story: A Timeline

While their relationship was a bit on and off from 2013 to 2014, they eventually made things red carpet official when they attended the Olivier Awards in London together in 2016. Fast-forward a year later, and the two revealed that they plan on getting married. Game of Thrones may have some tragic love stories, but it certainly gave us one of the sweetest celebrity couples.

Join the conversation
Rose LeslieKit HaringtonCelebrity FactsCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
How Do I Delete My Facebook Account?
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds