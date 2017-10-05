 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Line of Succession to the British Throne Has More People Than You May Have Thought
Celebrity Interviews
Unlike the Rest of the World, Kate Winslet "Never Fancied" Leonardo DiCaprio
Celebrity Kids
Quite Understandably, Lionel Richie Is "Scared to Death" of Daughter Sofia Dating Scott Disick
Celebrity quotes
Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall Are Beefing Over SATC, and It's Breaking Our Hearts

How Did Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Meet?

Outlander's Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Had "Instantaneous" Chemistry When They First Met

When cast members meet for the first time, sometimes it takes a while for them to warm up to each other, but that wasn't the case for Outlander's Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe. The actors, who play love interests Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall in the Stan series, had "instantaneous" chemistry right from the very beginning. "When I first met Sam at our chemistry test, which I always think is quite funny, he was the nicest guy and he just put me at ease," Caitriona told The Wrap back in April 2015. "I was a little nervous and he's just that kind of solid, grounded guy. We had one day in London and we took this big, long walk in Hyde Park, and it was great. We just talked about our lives and sort of about the characters and what we thought and that day I was like, 'This is going to be great. I feel like I've got a really solid friend and amazing co-star.' So, I knew it was going to be good stuff."

Related
Just a Ton of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Photos to Hold You Over Until Outlander Returns

Sam expressed similar sentiments in a May 2015 interview with Emmy magazine, where he recalled the Outlander screen test that brought them together. "It was a passionate scene between Jamie and Claire, where he is chastising her for running away and then getting caught [by British soldiers]," he said. "I had her in this huge bear hug, and she was really pissed off at me. As soon as Caitriona left, I think we all knew she was the one." And the rest is history.

Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez
Join the conversation
OutlanderCelebrity FriendshipsSam HeughanCaitriona BalfeCelebrity InterviewsCelebrity Quotes
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Celebrity Interviews
Tina Knowles, Proud Grandma, Reveals Blue Ivy Prayed For the Arrival of Rumi and Sir
by Kelsie Gibson
Tobias Menzies Interview About Frank's Death on Outlander
Celebrity Interviews
Outlander's Stars and EP Reflect in the Wake of THAT Episode
by Andrea Reiher
Bella Hadid's Sneaker Style
Celebrity Interviews
The 1 Pair of Sneakers Bella Hadid Compares to Gigi's Reeboks
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Does Jamie Rape Geneva on Outlander?
Celebrity Interviews
Why Outlander's Producers Completely Changed Jamie and Geneva's Sex Scene
by Andrea Reiher
Mandy Moore Quotes About Engagement September 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Mandy Moore Breaks Her Silence on Taylor Goldsmith Engagement: "This Is My Second Go-Round"
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds