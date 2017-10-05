Outlander's Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Had "Instantaneous" Chemistry When They First Met

When cast members meet for the first time, sometimes it takes a while for them to warm up to each other, but that wasn't the case for Outlander's Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe. The actors, who play love interests Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall in the Stan series, had "instantaneous" chemistry right from the very beginning. "When I first met Sam at our chemistry test, which I always think is quite funny, he was the nicest guy and he just put me at ease," Caitriona told The Wrap back in April 2015. "I was a little nervous and he's just that kind of solid, grounded guy. We had one day in London and we took this big, long walk in Hyde Park, and it was great. We just talked about our lives and sort of about the characters and what we thought and that day I was like, 'This is going to be great. I feel like I've got a really solid friend and amazing co-star.' So, I knew it was going to be good stuff."



Sam expressed similar sentiments in a May 2015 interview with Emmy magazine, where he recalled the Outlander screen test that brought them together. "It was a passionate scene between Jamie and Claire, where he is chastising her for running away and then getting caught [by British soldiers]," he said. "I had her in this huge bear hug, and she was really pissed off at me. As soon as Caitriona left, I think we all knew she was the one." And the rest is history.