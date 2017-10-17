 Skip Nav
Celebrity Kids
Leave It to Beyoncé and Blue Ivy to Steal the Spotlight at Another Friend's Wedding
The Royals
Kate Middleton Dances With Another Man in Front of Prince William — Paddington Bear!
Celebrity Weddings
Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander Are Reportedly Married!
Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged!

How Did Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Meet?

You'll Totally Relate to the Way Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas First Met

Joe Jonas popped the question to Sophie Turner over the weekend, and their engagement has sparked renewed interest in their love story, specifically how they met. While most of us are probably thinking their first meeting was some extravagant, romantic affair, Sophie and Joe actually met through mutual friends. While not much else is known about how they were introduced, Sophie told Marie Claire earlier this month that she and Joe have already hit another important milestone: meeting each other's parents. Sophie revealed that Joe met her parents at a pub in London, while she met Joe's family during a ski trip.

Related
Maisie Williams Celebrates BFF Sophie Turner's Engagement: "Holy Moly"

Sophie and Joe first got together in 2016, and the two have shared several sweet moments together since then. The only question left is: which Game of Thrones star will walk down the aisle first? Sophie or Kit Harington? Guess we'll just have to wait and see.

Image Source: Getty / Gotham
Join the conversation
Celebrity InterviewsSophie TurnerCelebrity FactsCelebrity QuotesJoe JonasCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Celebrity Interviews
Blake Lively's Story of On-Set Sexual Harassment Will Anger You
by Monica Sisavat
How Did Kit Harington Propose to Rose Leslie?
Celebrity Interviews
Kit Harington Messed Up His Proposal to Rose Leslie For the Most Romantic Reason
by Kelsie Gibson
Movie Night With Karlie Kloss
Celebrity Interviews
The Supermodel Talk Show That's Probably About to Become Your New Obsession
by Sarah Wasilak
Miley Cyrus Quotes About Liam Hemsworth Breakup 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Liam Hemsworth Literally Couldn't Get Away From Miley Cyrus After They Broke Up
by Kelsie Gibson
Who Is Asia Argento?
Celebrity Interviews
Fast Facts About Asia Argento, the Actress Accusing Harvey Weinstein of Rape
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds