 Skip Nav
The Royals
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees
Khloe Kardashian
Who Has Khloé Kardashian Dated? The Mum-to-Be Definitely Has a Soft Spot For Athletes
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Celebrities Are Pouring Their Hearts Out For Julia Louis-Dreyfus After Her Cancer Diagnosis
Music
Lady Gaga and Madonna's 5-Year "Feud" Is More Complex Than You Think

How Does the Will & Grace Revival Explain the Finale?

Here's How Will & Grace Handles That Twist From the 2006 Series Finale

Ever since talk of a Will & Grace revival started, fans have been wondering just how a new series would handle the events of the original series finale. When Will & Grace 2.0 debuted Thursday, we all got our answer . . . and the short version is it's all a booze-and-drug-fuelled dream of Karen Walker's.

The long answer starts with the show addressing it right at the top. In the revival, Jack wakes Karen up from a dream, and she says that in the dream, "Will was living with a swarthy man in uniform, and Grace was married to a Jew doctor."

Will tells her that they were both doing those things, but they're single now. Karen wonders what about the children they had who grew up and married each other? "That never happened," says Will, which is quite a relief to Jack and Karen because what's funny about watching Will and Grace raise kids?

That scene tracks with what creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick told the 2017 Summer TCA audience in August. Kohan called the series finale "a fantasy," while Mutchnick said that if the show hadn't been ending, they "never would have gone in that direction."

Now in 2017, the title characters are still living together while "the dust settles" on Grace's genitals, er, divorce. That news coupled with some social media posts from when Harry Connick Jr. was on set, and a photo of him in the third episode of the current season, definitely indicates that Leo is still very much a presence in Grace's life.

We also know Bobby Cannavale will reprise his role as Will's love interest Vince, so there's always a chance that this revival could still keep the 2006 flash-forward intact. Perhaps by the end of this continuation, Will and Grace will be back with Vince and Leo and their kids will meet in college? You never know.

Oh, and one more thing: Karen is still rich, as opposed to when in the original finale she finds out she has no money. Will sums it up with: "Stan's alive, you're still rich, [we're] both single, no kids," to which Jack mugs at the camera:

Image Source: NBC
Join the conversation
Will And GraceTV
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
The Bachelorette
Luke and Sophie's Pre-Kiss Conversation Is So Relatable It Hurts
by Ashling Lee
Apollo's Fork Magic Trick on The Bachelorette 2017
The Bachelorette
Somehow, Apollo's Fork-Bending Magic Trick Was Anything But Corny
by Ashling Lee
Outlander Print Shop Scene
Outlander
Outlander: Here's When the Infamous Print Shop Scene Is Coming
by Andrea Reiher
How Many Episodes Are in Game of Thrones Season 8?
TV
Good Thing Game of Thrones Only Has 6 Episodes Left, Because They're Expensive AF
by Quinn Keaney
Debra Messing Interview About Will and Grace 2017
Will and Grace
4 Exciting Tidbits Debra Messing Just Revealed About the Will & Grace Revival
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds