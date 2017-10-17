 Skip Nav
Celebrity Kids
Leave It to Beyoncé and Blue Ivy to Steal the Spotlight at Another Friend's Wedding
The Royals
Kate Middleton Dances With Another Man in Front of Prince William — Paddington Bear!
Celebrity Weddings
Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander Are Reportedly Married!
Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged!

How Long Have Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Been Dating?

You Might Be Surprised by How Long Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Dated Before Getting Engaged

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their engagement on Oct. 15, and along with many excited fans, others were quick to point out how fast the two lovebirds decided on forever. They're hardly the first couple in Hollywood to get engaged after a relatively short period of time, and they certainly won't be the last, but considering that Sophie is just 21 years old, the exciting news was definitely a little unexpected at first.

Related
Demi Lovato Congratulates Ex Joe Jonas on His Engagement With a Sweet Message

Rumours of a romance between Sophie and Joe started swirling in November 2016 after they were photographed getting cosy at the MTV EMAs. While they never confirmed anything, their goofy and sweet outings in the months that followed were all the proof we needed that they were crazy about each other. And now, less than one year later, they're set to walk down the aisle. Their courtship might have been a little quick, but hey, when you know, you know, right?

Image Source: Getty / Marc Piasecki
Join the conversation
Sophie TurnerCelebrity EngagementsCelebrity FactsJoe JonasCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Strength Training
This Is Exactly What You Need to Do For a Strong, Lean Body and Fast Metabolism
by Dominique Astorino
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Engaged?
The Royals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Announce Their Engagement Soon
by Brittney Stephens
Game of Thrones Stark Family Hanging Out in Real Life Photos
Celebrity Friendships
17 Photos of the Stark Siblings That Prove Blood Is Thicker Than Water (and Fire and Ice)
by Caitlin Hacker
Sophie Turner Impersonating Britney Spears Instagram Video
Celebrity Instagrams
Sophie Turner Takes a Break From Playing Sansa Stark to Channel Her Inner Britney Spears
by Monica Sisavat
"Me Too" Twitter Thread About Sexual Harassment
Sexual Assault
This Two-Word, Social-Media Status About Sexual Harassment Is Both Devastating and Powerful
by Tori Crowther
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds