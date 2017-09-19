 Skip Nav
Nicole Kidman Just Won Her First Emmy, but It Wasn't Her First Shot at the Gold

To the delight of Big Little Lies fans everywhere, Nicole Kidman took home her first Emmy on Monday for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her performance as Celeste Wright. During her speech, Kidman fought back tears as she thanked husband Keith Urban and their two daughters, Sunday, 9, and Faith, 6. She also won the outstanding limited series trophy for her work as a producer on the HBO show.

While it may have been the star's first time taking home Emmy gold, it definitely wasn't her first shot at it. In 2012, Kidman was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her role as Martha Gellhorn in Hemingway & Gellhorn. Sadly, she lost to Julianne Moore, who won for Game Change, but we have a feeling she won't be losing sleep over that loss any longer. Now if only we could get a solid answer about Big Little Lies season two . . .

