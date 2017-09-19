 Skip Nav
How Many Emmys Does Big Little Lies Have?

Here's How Many Emmys Big Little Lies Has

Image Source: HBO

Big Little Lies was one of the most talked-about shows when it premiered in April, so it shouldn't come as a shock that it swept up a ton of awards at the Emmys. The HBO series won eight of the 14 awards it was nominated for during the ceremony on Monday, including best limited series and best actress for Nicole Kidman. In fact, it actually ended up tying with The Handmaid's Tale for the most awards of the night. Hopefully the great response means a second season isn't too far behind. See all the Emmys the show took home below.

Wins

  • Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie, Nicole Kidman
  • Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie, Alexander Skarsgåard
  • Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie, Laura Dern
  • Outstanding directing for a limited series, movie, or a dramatic special, Jean-Marc Vallée
  • Outstanding casting for a limited series, movie, or special
  • Outstanding limited series
  • Outstanding contemporary costumes for a series, limited series, or movie
  • Outstanding music supervision

Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris

Nominations

  • Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie, Reese Witherspoon
  • Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie, Shailene Woodley
  • Outstanding writing for a limited series, movie, or a dramatic special, David E. Kelley
  • Outstanding cinematography for a limited series or movie
  • Outstanding makeup for a limited series or movie (non-prosthetic)
  • Outstanding hairstyling for a limited series or a movie
