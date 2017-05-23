How Much Did Pippa Middleton's Wedding Cost?
A Very Scientific Look at Pippa and Kate Middleton's Weddings, by the Numbers
Pippa Middleton wed financier James Matthews in a beautiful ceremony in Berkshire, UK, on Saturday, and just like her older sister Kate, Pippa spared no expense when it came to her big day. The wedding is estimated to have cost more than a million dollars, and since the ceremony, new details have been pouring in. But how exactly did Pippa's wedding stack up to Kate's royal wedding to Prince William? Let's find out.
Guest List
- Pippa: Pippa and James were joined by 350 guests, including royal family members and singer Donna Air, tennis players Roger and Mirka Federer, and actress Meghan Markle.
- Kate: About 1,900 people were invited to Will and Kate's wedding, including Guy Ritchie, Ellie Goulding, and David and Victoria Beckham.
The Dress
- Pippa: Pippa's cap-sleeved silhouette by designer Giles Deacon reportedly cost $52,000.
- Kate: Kate's custom Alexander McQueen gown totalled in at $434,000.
The Cake
- Pippa: Pippa and James's Dominos Purchas cake consisted of a four-tier fruitcake coated in white icing, totalling $3,000.
- Kate: Will and Kate's chocolate biscuit cake and fruitcake cost $80,000 and were a gift from Prince Charles.
The Flowers
- Pippa: The ceremony was decorated in gorgeous garlands of pink and white roses, which reportedly totalled $20,000.
- Kate: The queen and Prince Charles footed the bill for the $800,000 flower arrangements that were used at the wedding ceremony and reception.
The Wedding Band
- Pippa: When Pippa tied the knot with James, she received a gold band similar to her sister's, reportedly totalling $20,146.
- Kate: Along with a sapphire sparkler that once belonged to Princess Diana, Kate was given a wedding band made from a lump of Welsh gold owned by the family, estimated to be worth $11,000.
The Venue
- Pippa: The reception took place inside a glass palace in Pippa's parents' backyard. Not only did the glass palace take three days to build, but it reportedly cost $100,000.
- Kate: Will and Kate were able to have their wedding ceremony and reception at Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace free of charge.
Will and Kate's wedding may have cost more, but Pippa and James's nuptials were just as beautiful.
Image Sources: Getty / Max Mumby / Indigo and Getty / Chris Jackson