A Very Scientific Look at Pippa and Kate Middleton's Weddings, by the Numbers
How Much Did Pippa Middleton's Wedding Cost?

A Very Scientific Look at Pippa and Kate Middleton's Weddings, by the Numbers

Pippa Middleton wed financier James Matthews in a beautiful ceremony in Berkshire, UK, on Saturday, and just like her older sister Kate, Pippa spared no expense when it came to her big day. The wedding is estimated to have cost more than a million dollars, and since the ceremony, new details have been pouring in. But how exactly did Pippa's wedding stack up to Kate's royal wedding to Prince William? Let's find out.

Guest List

The Dress

The Cake

The Flowers

The Wedding Band

The Venue

Will and Kate's wedding may have cost more, but Pippa and James's nuptials were just as beautiful.

Image Sources: Getty / Max Mumby / Indigo and Getty / Chris Jackson
Celebrity WeddingsWeddingKate MiddletonCelebrity FactsThe RoyalsPippa Middleton
