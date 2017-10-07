 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Line of Succession to the British Throne Has More People Than You May Have Thought
Celebrity Interviews
Unlike the Rest of the World, Kate Winslet "Never Fancied" Leonardo DiCaprio
Celebrity Kids
Quite Understandably, Lionel Richie Is "Scared to Death" of Daughter Sofia Dating Scott Disick
Celebrity quotes
Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall Are Beefing Over SATC, and It's Breaking Our Hearts

How Old Are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Kids?

Can You Believe Almost Half of Brad and Angelina's Kids Are Teenagers?

Angelina with Maddox and Pax at the 2017 Toronto Film Festival. Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel

It seems like no time has passed since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt started their family together, but it's actually been more than 10 years! The two, who are in the middle of a divorce, are parents to their six kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. While we still remember them as adorable little ones, they've really grown up into mature young adults. Maddox, 16, was born on Aug. 5, 2001, and is the oldest of the bunch, while Pax, 13, was born on Nov. 29, 2003. Zahara's birthday is Jan. 8, 2005, which means she's 12, and Shiloh is 11, with her birthday falling on May 27, 2006. Twins Vivienne and Knox are the youngest of the brood and recently celebrated their ninth birthdays on July 12. Whoa, where did the time go?

Related
Shiloh Is Literally the Spitting Image of Brad Pitt at Angelina Jolie's Movie Premiere

Angelina with Vivienne, Shiloh, Knox, and Zahara at the 2017 Toronto Film Festival. Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel

Join the conversation
Angelina JolieCelebrity KidsCelebrity FactsCelebrity FamiliesPax Jolie-PittVivienne Jolie-PittKnox Jolie-PittMaddox Jolie-PittShiloh Jolie-PittZahara Jolie-PittBrad Pitt
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Celebrity Kids
Ryan Gosling Reveals the Inappropriate Thing His Daughter Learned During Her First Trip to NYC
by Celia Fernandez
Lauren Conrad's Son Liam Cute Pictures
Celebrity Kids
Lauren Conrad Shares a Snuggly Photo With Her "Little Guy," Son Liam
by Caitlin Hacker
Barack Obama's Quotes About Malia Going to University
Celebrity Kids
The Secret Service Pretended They Couldn't Hear Barack Crying After Malia Left For University
by Quinn Keaney
What Does Serena Williams's Daughter's Name Mean?
Celebrity Kids
Serena Williams Reveals How Her Daughter's Name Is Connected to Her Incredible Career
by Caitlin Hacker
Tina Knowles Talking About Beyonce's Twins 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Tina Knowles, Proud Grandma, Reveals Blue Ivy Prayed For the Arrival of Rumi and Sir
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds