Jane Fonda Is 79 Years Old and on Her Way to Steal Your Man

Jane Fonda took the Emmys red carpet by storm on Monday in a hot pink gown and kicky blonde ponytail. The legendary actress, who has starred in iconic films like Barbarella, On Golden Pond, and 9 to 5, had tongues wagging with her stunning appearance — specifically from people who just couldn't get over how great she looks for her age. And what is her age? Jane was born on Dec. 21, 1937, making her 79 years old. That's right: Jane will be celebrating her 80th birthday this year, and she doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Looking good, girl!