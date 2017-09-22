 Skip Nav
Award Season
50 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
True Crime
A Decade Later, Madeleine McCann's Disappearance Is Still Very Much a Mystery
Music
Demi Lovato Doesn't Want to Clarify Her Sexuality, and We Should Be OK With That
Corey Bohan
Audrina Patridge Is Divorcing Her Husband of 10 Months After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

How Old Are the Kids on Stranger Things?

Stranger Things Age Investigation: How Old Are the Kids in the Cast?

View In Slideshow
Stranger Things Age Investigation: How Old Are the Kids in the Cast?
Image Source: Netflix

Stranger Things has taken pop culture by storm since it debuted last year, and the young cast members on the hit sci-fi Netflix series have become celebrities in their own right. So, exactly how old are the actors? Even though they play school-age kids, some of their ages IRL might surprise you. Before the second season of Stranger Things hits Netflix on Oct. 27, check out our very thorough age investigation.

Related
7 Things That We'll See in Stranger Things Season 2
Millie Bobby Brown, aka Eleven: 13
Millie Bobby Brown, aka Eleven: 13
Image Source: Netflix
1 / 9
Finn Wolfhard, aka Mike: 14
Finn Wolfhard, aka Mike: 14
Image Source: Netflix
2 / 9
Caleb McLaughlin, aka Lucas: 15
Caleb McLaughlin, aka Lucas: 15
Image Source: Netflix
3 / 9
Gaten Matarazzo, aka Dustin: 15
Gaten Matarazzo, aka Dustin: 15
Image Source: Netflix
4 / 9
Noah Schnapp, aka Will: 12
Noah Schnapp, aka Will: 12
Image Source: Netflix
5 / 9
Charlie Heaton, aka Jonathan: 23
Charlie Heaton, aka Jonathan: 23
Image Source: Netflix
6 / 9
Shannon Purser, aka Barb: 20
Shannon Purser, aka Barb: 20
Image Source: Netflix
7 / 9
Natalia Dyer, aka Nancy: 20
Natalia Dyer, aka Nancy: 20
Image Source: Netflix
8 / 9
Joe Keery, aka Steve: 25
Joe Keery, aka Steve: 25
Image Source: Netflix
9 / 9
Join the conversation
Stranger ThingsNetflixTVCelebrity FactsFall TV
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
Husband's Letter to Stay-at-Home Mom
Working Parents
This Husband's Letter to His Wife Will Change the Way You Think of Stay-at-Home Mums
by Perri Konecky
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds