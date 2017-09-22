22/9/17 22/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Stranger Things How Old Are the Kids on Stranger Things? Stranger Things Age Investigation: How Old Are the Kids in the Cast? 22 September, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Netflix Stranger Things has taken pop culture by storm since it debuted last year, and the young cast members on the hit sci-fi Netflix series have become celebrities in their own right. So, exactly how old are the actors? Even though they play school-age kids, some of their ages IRL might surprise you. Before the second season of Stranger Things hits Netflix on Oct. 27, check out our very thorough age investigation. Related7 Things That We'll See in Stranger Things Season 2 Millie Bobby Brown, aka Eleven: 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Netflix 1 / 9 Finn Wolfhard, aka Mike: 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Netflix 2 / 9 Caleb McLaughlin, aka Lucas: 15 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Netflix 3 / 9 Gaten Matarazzo, aka Dustin: 15 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Netflix 4 / 9 Noah Schnapp, aka Will: 12 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Netflix 5 / 9 Charlie Heaton, aka Jonathan: 23 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Netflix 6 / 9 Shannon Purser, aka Barb: 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Netflix 7 / 9 Natalia Dyer, aka Nancy: 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Netflix 8 / 9 Joe Keery, aka Steve: 25 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Netflix 9 / 9 Join the conversation Stranger ThingsNetflixTVCelebrity FactsFall TV