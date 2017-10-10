 Skip Nav
How Old Is the Riverdale Cast?

How Old Is the Cast of Riverdale in Real Life? Let's Break It Down

How Old Is the Cast of Riverdale in Real Life? Let's Break It Down
Image Source: The CW

Since Riverdale premiered on Netflix, its undeniably attractive cast has kept our eyes glued to our screens as angsty teenage relationships have formed and mind-blowing plot twists have dropped. Though the show's characters are meant to be high school sophomores between the ages of 15 and 16 (except Cheryl, who is 17 years old), the actors are actually much older in real life. Spoiler alert: learning KJ Apa's real age may or may not make you feel slightly creepy for having such a passionate obsession with him (and his mesmeriSing abs). As we not-so-patiently await season two, read on to learn more about the stars behind your favourite Riverdale characters.

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones
Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones
Image Source: The CW

Age: 25

Birthday: Aug. 4, 1992

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper
Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper
Image Source: The CW

Age: 21

Birthday: Sept. 13, 1996

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews
KJ Apa as Archie Andrews
Image Source: The CW

Age: 20

Birthday: June 17, 1997

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge
Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge
Image Source: The CW

Age: 23

Birthday: June 29, 1994

Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom
Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom
Image Source: The CW

Age: 23

Birthday: Aug. 18, 1994

Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy
Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy
Image Source: The CW

Age: 29

Birthday: Jan. 18, 1988

Casey Cott as Kevin Keller
Casey Cott as Kevin Keller
Image Source: The CW

Age: 25

Birthday: Aug. 8, 1992

Hayley Law as Valerie Brown
Hayley Law as Valerie Brown
Image Source: The CW

Age: 24

Birthday: Nov. 18, 1992

Trevor Stines as Jason Blossom
Trevor Stines as Jason Blossom
Image Source: The CW

Age: 22

Birthday: July 15, 1995

Tiera Skovbye as Polly Cooper
Tiera Skovbye as Polly Cooper
Image Source: The CW

Age: 22

Birthday: May 6, 1995

Shannon Purser as Ethel Muggs
Shannon Purser as Ethel Muggs
Image Source: The CW

Age: 20

Birthday: June 27, 1997

