10/10/17 10/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Riverdale How Old Is the Riverdale Cast? How Old Is the Cast of Riverdale in Real Life? Let's Break It Down 10 October, 2017 by Victoria Messina 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: The CW Since Riverdale premiered on Netflix, its undeniably attractive cast has kept our eyes glued to our screens as angsty teenage relationships have formed and mind-blowing plot twists have dropped. Though the show's characters are meant to be high school sophomores between the ages of 15 and 16 (except Cheryl, who is 17 years old), the actors are actually much older in real life. Spoiler alert: learning KJ Apa's real age may or may not make you feel slightly creepy for having such a passionate obsession with him (and his mesmeriSing abs). As we not-so-patiently await season two, read on to learn more about the stars behind your favourite Riverdale characters. RelatedWhere to Follow Your Favourite Riverdale Stars on Social Media Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones Image Source: The CW Age: 25 Birthday: Aug. 4, 1992 1 / 11 Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper Image Source: The CW Age: 21 Birthday: Sept. 13, 1996 2 / 11 KJ Apa as Archie Andrews Image Source: The CW Age: 20 Birthday: June 17, 1997 3 / 11 Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge Image Source: The CW Age: 23 Birthday: June 29, 1994 4 / 11 Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom Image Source: The CW Age: 23 Birthday: Aug. 18, 1994 5 / 11 Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy Image Source: The CW Age: 29 Birthday: Jan. 18, 1988 6 / 11 Casey Cott as Kevin Keller Image Source: The CW Age: 25 Birthday: Aug. 8, 1992 7 / 11 Hayley Law as Valerie Brown Image Source: The CW Age: 24 Birthday: Nov. 18, 1992 8 / 11 Trevor Stines as Jason Blossom Image Source: The CW Age: 22 Birthday: July 15, 1995 9 / 11 Tiera Skovbye as Polly Cooper Image Source: The CW Age: 22 Birthday: May 6, 1995 10 / 11 Shannon Purser as Ethel Muggs Image Source: The CW Age: 20 Birthday: June 27, 1997 11 / 11 Join the conversation RiverdaleTVFall TVCole SprouseLili ReinhartK.J. Apa