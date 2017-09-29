 Skip Nav
The Royals
Prince Harry Has the Cutest Interaction With a Little Girl After She Steals His Popcorn
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child With Kanye West
Red Carpet
Yes, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Wildly in Love Off Screen
Rose Leslie
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Announce Their Engagement in the Sweetest Way

Hugh Hefner Buried Next to Marilyn Monroe

Hugh Hefner Will Be Buried Next to Playboy's First Cover Star, Marilyn Monroe

Image Source: Getty / Tim Boyle

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner died from natural causes at the age of 91 this week, and his passing has elicited heartfelt and grateful messages from fans, former loves, and celebrities who were featured in his magazine. Hugh is set to be buried at the Westwood Village Memorial Park in LA, next his very first Playboy cover girl: Marilyn Monroe. Marilyn died back in 1962, and 30 years later, Hugh purchased the cemetery plot next to her for $75,000.

Playboy was founded in 1953, and the first celebrity to be featured on its cover that December was none other than the Hollywood icon. Though she didn't technically pose for the cover shot — the photos were actually taken four years earlier, when Marilyn was still a struggling actress — the issue sold 50,000 copies almost immediately and cemented Hugh's place in publishing and pop culture history. It seems fitting that the founder of such an iconic magazine would want to be laid to rest next to the woman who had such a huge hand in his success.

Image Source: Getty / Sunset Boulevard

Join the conversation
Marilyn MonroeHugh HefnerRip
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Dad's Letter to Sons About Being a Man
Fatherhood
Dad's Note to His Sons About What It Means to Be a Man Should Be Required Reading
by Perri Konecky
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds