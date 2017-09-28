Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Has Died

Hugh Hefner has passed away at the age of 91. Playboy confirmed his death in a statement to E! News on Wednesday, stating, "Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboymagazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones." While no other information is available at the time, Hugh is survived by his wife, Crystal Harris, and his four adult children from previous relationships, daughter Christie and sons Cooper, Marston, and David.

Image Source: Getty / Charley Gallay