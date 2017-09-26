 Skip Nav
The Royals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Arrive Hand in Hand at the Invictus Games
Celebrity Facts
The Messy Reason Lady Gaga Refuses to Go by Her Real Name
Opinion
Ian Somerhalder's Quotes About Starting a Family With Nikki Reed Are Pretty F*cked Up
The Royals
What the British Royal Family Teaches Us About Birth Order

Ian Somerhalder Apologises For Birth Control Comments

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Step Out After Apologising For Birth Control Backlash

View In Slideshow
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Step Out After Apologising For Birth Control Backlash
Image Source: Getty / David Livingston

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder looked so in love as they attended the Environmental Media Association Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday. The parents of daughter Bodhi showed sweet PDA as they posed on the red carpet and later presented together on stage during the ceremony. Their carefree outing comes on the heels of their recent public apology for their controversial comments about starting a family. During an interview with Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy podcast (which has since been deleted), Nikki explained that Ian went into her bag and threw out her birth control pills during their trip to Barcelona, Spain, in 2016.

While Nikki responded to the backlash with an impassioned post shortly after, the couple made a joint statement on their respective Twitter accounts on Saturday apologizing for their comments. "To anyone who has been affected by reproductive coercion, we are deeply sorry," they wrote. "We never expected a lighthearted interview we did poking fun at EACH OTHER and how WE chose together to get pregnant, a goofy moment in Barcelona with our two best friends and the anticipation of our journey together as we went from two to three, to turn into something representing a very serious matter. We are two happily married people who chose TOGETHER to have a baby. The end."

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Step Out After Apologising For Birth Control Backlash
Image Source: Getty / CHRIS DELMAS
1 / 13
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Step Out After Apologising For Birth Control Backlash
Image Source: Getty / David Livingston
2 / 13
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Step Out After Apologising For Birth Control Backlash
Image Source: Getty / Phillip Faraone
3 / 13
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Step Out After Apologising For Birth Control Backlash
Image Source: Getty / David Livingston
4 / 13
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Step Out After Apologising For Birth Control Backlash
Image Source: Getty / CHRIS DELMAS
5 / 13
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Step Out After Apologising For Birth Control Backlash
Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz
6 / 13
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Step Out After Apologising For Birth Control Backlash
Image Source: Getty / Phillip Faraone
7 / 13
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Step Out After Apologising For Birth Control Backlash
Image Source: Getty / Jerod Harris
8 / 13
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Step Out After Apologising For Birth Control Backlash
Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz
9 / 13
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Step Out After Apologising For Birth Control Backlash
Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff
10 / 13
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Step Out After Apologising For Birth Control Backlash
Image Source: Getty / Gabriel Olsen
11 / 13
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Step Out After Apologising For Birth Control Backlash
Image Source: Getty / Gabriel Olsen
12 / 13
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Step Out After Apologising For Birth Control Backlash
Image Source: Getty / David Livingston
13 / 13
Join the conversation
Ian SomerhalderCelebrity PDANikki ReedCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
Ronnie and Georgia Kids' Room Copied From Pinterest
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
Husband's Letter to Stay-at-Home Mom
Working Parents
This Husband's Letter to His Wife Will Change the Way You Think of Stay-at-Home Mums
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds