Idris Elba Reads Fan Fiction Video

Your Body Will Respond to This Video of Idris Elba Reading Fan Fiction About Himself

Leave it to Idris Elba to make a story about "sculpting his beautiful body out of sand" sound like a Nicholas Sparks novel. During promotion for his upcoming film The Mountain Between Us, the English actor indulged in reading some fan fiction about himself. Even though most of the stories are pretty absurd, Idris manages to handle the whole thing like a pro by keeping a straight face, although he can't help but let out a giggle over the last one. Let's just say there are "puff pastries" involved.

HumorIdris Elba
