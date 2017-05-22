Imagine Dragons Performance at 2017 Billboard Music Awards
If You Weren't a Fan of Imagine Dragons Before, You Will Be Now
#BBMAs: @ImagineDragons performs "Believer" pic.twitter.com/5AJHRB2plL
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 22, 2017
Imagine Dragons hit the Billboard Music Awards stage in Las Vegas on Monday, and to say they killed it is an understatement. The rock band, who is currently gearing up for their Evolve world tour, rocked the house with their hit song "Believer," and if you weren't a fan before, you will be now.