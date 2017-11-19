The Incredibles 2 Will Focus on Your Favorite Character, but Can You Guess Who?

 Skip Nav
It's been 13 long years since The Incredibles first hit cinemas. The 2004 superhero film introduced the world to the Incredible family, including Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson); his wife, Elastigirl (Holly Hunter); and their three children, Violet (Sarah Vowell), Dashiell (Spencer Fox), and baby Jack-Jack. Thankfully, we can finally say we have new information about the long-awaited sequel. Without further ado, find out who's returning for The Incredibles 2, all the plot details we know so far, and, yes, the release date.

The Plot

While the first movie focused on Mr. Incredible as the main protagonist, Mrs. Incredible will be the star of the sequel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mr. Incredible will stay at home with Jack-Jack while Elastigirl ventures out to save the day.

The Cast

Nelson, Hunter, and Vowell will return to voice their characters from the original film, while newcomer Huck Milner will replace Fox as the voice of Dashiell. Samuel L. Jackson is also on board to reprise his role as Frozone, and director Brad Bird returns as Edna Mode.

The Release Date

The Incredibles 2 will be out on June 15, 2018.

Image Source: Everett Collection
