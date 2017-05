There's no way you escaped the news that beautiful Bachelor couple Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski are expecting a baby — being the first bub to come from the series, you bet it's going to get some attention!

Truth is though, Sam and Snez have had our attention since they met way back in 2015. They got together in unusual circumstances but now they're just like any other happy couple you come across on social media. Selfies, sneaky kisses, declarations of love and birthday call-outs that put all of ours to shame. These guys are madly in love, and we love seeing it all play out on their Instagram accounts — scroll to check out their best pics!