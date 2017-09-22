Wes Anderson Fans: Your Favourite Director Is Back With Your Next Favourite Movie

If Fantastic Mr. Fox is your favourite Wes Anderson movie, then Christmas just came early for you. The trailer for Isle of Dogs is here, and it's a delightful stop-motion animated film with a cast of dogs voiced by the likes of Bryan Cranston and Ed Norton. In this fanciful world, all the dogs have been sent to "Trash Island," but a brave 12-year-old boy embarks on a journey to the island to find his dog. It's so very Wes Anderson-y, in the most pleasing way possible. Scarlett Johansson and Greta Gerwig also voice characters, and the movie comes out on March 23.