JAY-Z Pays Tribute to Linkin Park's Chester Bennington at His V Fest Concert

JAY-Z honoured the late Chester Bennington with a special tribute during his set at the V Festival in Stafford, England on Saturday night. "Can you guys light it up tonight for Chester?" the 4:44 rapper told the crowd before performing "Numb/Encore," a song from his 2004 collaboration album, Collision Course, with Linkin Park. The Linkin Park frontman died by suicide in late July. "Please make some noise so he can hear you all the way in heaven tonight!," JAY-Z said of Chester. Watch his moving tribute above.