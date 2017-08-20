 Skip Nav
JAY-Z Talks About His Feud With Kanye West August 2017

JAY-Z Opens Up About His Feud With Kanye and Elevator Fight With Solange

JAY-Z is ready to clear the air. The 4:44 rapper, who touched on his infidelity to Beyoncé and much more on his latest album, sat down for a rare interview with hip-hop journalist Elliott Wilson on Friday night. No topic was left off the table on the Rap Radar podcast as the father of three addressed his feud with Kanye West ("You brought my family into it") and his infamous elevator fight with Solange Knowles after the 2014 Met Gala. Keep reading to see some of the most jaw-dropping details JAY-Z revealed during his candid chat.

On his feud with Kanye West: "What really hurt me was, you can't bring my kids and my wife into it. Kanye's my little brother. He's talked about me a hundred times. He made a song called 'Big Brother.' We've gotten past bigger issues. But you brought my family into it and now it's a problem with me. Now, it's a real, real problem. He knows it's a problem because me and him would have been talked about it, we would have been resolved our issue, but he knows he crossed the line. I know him. He knows. Not only does he have to know, I know he knows because we never let this much space go between one of our disagreements and we've had many. That's part of who we are. That's what I like about him. He's an honest person. He's open and he'll say things and he's wrong a lot of times but we'll confront it.

"Don't talk about anyone's kid on stage. It's too much energy. You give room for anybody to comment. Our children are already in this place where they are affected by our celebrity. Don't go doing something that allows people to pit us against each other and talk about my child or even his child. Don't do that."

On Kanye's decision to leave his Tidal music-streaming service: "I don't care about none of that. It's Kanye's decision and has always been his decision. I've never held anybody back in my life from doing anything. You can't name one time I [held] people back. From what? I don't do that. It's not who I am. It's nothing about business."

On the shocking elevator fight with Solange: "We've always had a great relationship. I fought my brothers and argued with my brothers my whole life. It just so happens, who we are, these things go into a different space, but it ain't nothing. We've had one disagreement ever. Before and after, we've been cool. She's like my sister. I will protect her. That's my sister. Not my sister-in-law. My sister."

On his reaction to Beyoncé's Lemonade album: "We were working on our sh*t and becoming tight and super real with each other. That sh*t didn't mean nothing. It's hard, of course. It's difficult to go through, but the real sh*t . . . I was there the whole time, the tour, the making of the album, it was therapeutic. It was good. It's good to deal with your sh*t. It's so worth it."

