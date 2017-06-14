The Man Behind the Music: 15 Minutes With Jack Antonoff

PS: What is the difference to you between a song that you keep for yourself and a song that you write for someone else? Do you know what you're doing before you start or is it only at the end that you realise it's not right for you?
JA: No, I always know what I'm doing right away. And I don't really give people other songs, I write songs with people. Bleachers is something that happens when I'm alone in a room. And collaborations happen when I get together with people and, and it's a very similar process but at the same time it's also really different. It's not like these songs all get written and then just blast off in different directions. If I'm making Bleachers, it's a very specific part in my heart. If I'm making stuff with someone else, it's from a very specific place, so there's never any confusion.
PS: You seem to like working with artists from the southern hemisphere, like Lorde and Sia . . . and I saw you mentioned Amy Shark on Twitter recently! Have you met Amy?
JA: I've never met her, and I don't know her at all! I just, my girlfriend played me her music and I liked it. I just heard it in a great, pure way. No one told me to like it — I just heard it and I liked it. So she's Australian?
PS: Yeah, she's Australian!
JA: Oh, cool.
PS: She's Australian and Lorde is obviously from New Zealand — I don't know if you know but Australians tend to claim New Zealanders as their own . . .
JA: I imagine! I feel like I've learned a lot about the whole culture down there, just from spending a lot of time with Ella [Yelich-O'Conner, aka Lorde].