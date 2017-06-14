 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Man Behind the Music: 15 Minutes With Jack Antonoff
The Royals
The Most Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life
The Royals
Prince Harry's Back at Buckingham Palace to Celebrate a Very Important Cause
Oscars
Leonardo DiCaprio Has Never Done This With Any Other Girlfriend but Gisele Bündchen
Red Carpet
Well Damn, Brad Pitt Is Looking Pretty Good These Days

Jack Antonoff Interview For New Bleachers Album June 2017

View in slideshow
The Man Behind the Music: 15 Minutes With Jack Antonoff
Image Source: Getty

Taylor Swift's "Out of the Woods."

Lorde's "Green Light."

Taylor and Zayn Malik's "I Don't Wanna Live Forever."

What do all these songs have in common? They were all written — at least partially — by Brooklyn-based singer Jack Antonoff.

Jack, 33, has been quietly making a major name for himself in the music scene, first as part of the band fun. (you know this song off by heart), then as a songwriter flying solo and, more recently, as the sole man behind Bleachers.

Related
Lena Dunham Gets a Gorgeous Ring From Boyfriend Jack Antonoff, but It's Not What You Think

Here, we chat to Jack about the new Bleachers album, called Gone Now, and why he always seems to work with women. Scroll to read!

POPSUGAR Australia: Congratulations on the new album, it's great. You've been working on it quite a while — are you nervous to have it out there? Jack Antonoff: No, I get this amazing sense of relief that it finally exists. I've worked on it so much, alone, and when you work alone so much you just wonder if it exists [laughs]. It's almost like it doesn't — it's not real until people hear it. So I just feel so happy that I'm not crazy. PS: Do you like to read the reviews? JA: I mean, I try to take a look at things, but the most important thing to me is just what the kids say — what they write [to] me. It used to be more like fan mail, now it's Twitter and Instagram, so I just try to look at what the people are actually thinking, you know? Those are the people that come to the shows and live with the album. They just have an emotional connection. It's just a pure connection and I love that. PS: People are saying Gone Now is a lot darker than some of your previous Bleachers work. Do you feel that way? JA: Um, well it's never intentional, you just sort of write where you're at. I don't know if it's necessarily darker but I mean, I don't know! Sometimes I think that other people's opinions of it are much better than mine because I'm doing it. The whole time I'm doing it, there's a stream of consciousness sort of coming out of you . . . and my goal is not to control what I'm doing. My goal is for it to just happen. You just look at things through a different lens. It is darker but I also think there's a lot of joy there, and they're not really separated. A lot of the joy is layered right on top of the darkness. It means a lot to me when I make records that one person might hear it extremely dark and one person might hear it extremely light. It's beautiful, and that's the whole point of it — it's totally different for different people. It's not meant to be one thing.
Image Source: Getty

POPSUGAR Australia: Congratulations on the new album, it's great. You've been working on it quite a while — are you nervous to have it out there?

Jack Antonoff: No, I get this amazing sense of relief that it finally exists. I've worked on it so much, alone, and when you work alone so much you just wonder if it exists [laughs]. It's almost like it doesn't — it's not real until people hear it. So I just feel so happy that I'm not crazy.

PS: Do you like to read the reviews?

JA: I mean, I try to take a look at things, but the most important thing to me is just what the kids say — what they write [to] me. It used to be more like fan mail, now it's Twitter and Instagram, so I just try to look at what the people are actually thinking, you know? Those are the people that come to the shows and live with the album. They just have an emotional connection. It's just a pure connection and I love that.

PS: People are saying Gone Now is a lot darker than some of your previous Bleachers work. Do you feel that way?

JA: Um, well it's never intentional, you just sort of write where you're at. I don't know if it's necessarily darker but I mean, I don't know! Sometimes I think that other people's opinions of it are much better than mine because I'm doing it. The whole time I'm doing it, there's a stream of consciousness sort of coming out of you . . . and my goal is not to control what I'm doing. My goal is for it to just happen. You just look at things through a different lens. It is darker but I also think there's a lot of joy there, and they're not really separated. A lot of the joy is layered right on top of the darkness. It means a lot to me when I make records that one person might hear it extremely dark and one person might hear it extremely light. It's beautiful, and that's the whole point of it — it's totally different for different people. It's not meant to be one thing.

1 / 6
PS: So you don't go into an album thinking, "This one's going to be darker." JA: Yeah, things unfold very, very naturally. I go into an album saying, "I want this to sound exactly like where I am right now. I want it to sound like me. I want it to sound like me in the very moment that I'm in." And maybe some of those moments are really dark, and maybe some of those moments have a lot of joy, but I just want it to sound like me. That's the most I can offer the world. PS: It's a good representation of the human experience: ups and downs, good moments, bad moments. JA: I think what you're saying is absolutely right. But think about on a daily basis, right? In a span of five minutes you could feel like you could conquer the world, or you could feel like a completely broken person, and that's exactly what the album is, too. It's not created for one mood or one moment, it's created to mirror that experience of what it's like to live in a human body. [Laughs] PS: Well, I feel like you've done a great job of that and I'm really enjoying the album. JA: Thank you. That means a lot to me.
Image Source: Getty

PS: So you don't go into an album thinking, "This one's going to be darker."

JA: Yeah, things unfold very, very naturally. I go into an album saying, "I want this to sound exactly like where I am right now. I want it to sound like me. I want it to sound like me in the very moment that I'm in." And maybe some of those moments are really dark, and maybe some of those moments have a lot of joy, but I just want it to sound like me. That's the most I can offer the world.

PS: It's a good representation of the human experience: ups and downs, good moments, bad moments.

JA: I think what you're saying is absolutely right. But think about on a daily basis, right? In a span of five minutes you could feel like you could conquer the world, or you could feel like a completely broken person, and that's exactly what the album is, too. It's not created for one mood or one moment, it's created to mirror that experience of what it's like to live in a human body. [Laughs]

PS: Well, I feel like you've done a great job of that and I'm really enjoying the album.

JA: Thank you. That means a lot to me.

2 / 6
PS: What is the difference to you between a song that you keep for yourself and a song that you write for someone else? Do you know what you're doing before you start or is it only at the end that you realise it's not right for you? JA: No, I always know what I'm doing right away. And I don't really give people other songs, I write songs with people. Bleachers is something that happens when I'm alone in a room. And collaborations happen when I get together with people and, and it's a very similar process but at the same time it's also really different. It's not like these songs all get written and then just blast off in different directions. If I'm making Bleachers, it's a very specific part in my heart. If I'm making stuff with someone else, it's from a very specific place, so there's never any confusion. PS: You seem to like working with artists from the southern hemisphere, like Lorde and Sia . . . and I saw you mentioned Amy Shark on Twitter recently! Have you met Amy? JA: I've never met her, and I don't know her at all! I just, my girlfriend played me her music and I liked it. I just heard it in a great, pure way. No one told me to like it — I just heard it and I liked it. So she's Australian? PS: Yeah, she's Australian! JA: Oh, cool. PS: She's Australian and Lorde is obviously from New Zealand — I don't know if you know but Australians tend to claim New Zealanders as their own . . . JA: I imagine! I feel like I've learned a lot about the whole culture down there, just from spending a lot of time with Ella [Yelich-O'Conner, aka Lorde].
Image Source: Getty

PS: What is the difference to you between a song that you keep for yourself and a song that you write for someone else? Do you know what you're doing before you start or is it only at the end that you realise it's not right for you?

JA: No, I always know what I'm doing right away. And I don't really give people other songs, I write songs with people. Bleachers is something that happens when I'm alone in a room. And collaborations happen when I get together with people and, and it's a very similar process but at the same time it's also really different. It's not like these songs all get written and then just blast off in different directions. If I'm making Bleachers, it's a very specific part in my heart. If I'm making stuff with someone else, it's from a very specific place, so there's never any confusion.

PS: You seem to like working with artists from the southern hemisphere, like Lorde and Sia . . . and I saw you mentioned Amy Shark on Twitter recently! Have you met Amy?

JA: I've never met her, and I don't know her at all! I just, my girlfriend played me her music and I liked it. I just heard it in a great, pure way. No one told me to like it — I just heard it and I liked it. So she's Australian?

PS: Yeah, she's Australian!

JA: Oh, cool.

PS: She's Australian and Lorde is obviously from New Zealand — I don't know if you know but Australians tend to claim New Zealanders as their own . . .

JA: I imagine! I feel like I've learned a lot about the whole culture down there, just from spending a lot of time with Ella [Yelich-O'Conner, aka Lorde].

3 / 6
PS: I love that you work with a lot of amazing female artists. Are you drawn to certain women's voices in particular? JA: It's interesting 'cause it's a question that comes up a lot, for obvious reasons. A lot of my collaborations are with women, I did a Bleachers album that was all remade by women . . . a lot of the time when I write music, I write in an octave higher than my voice. I think there's something that just draws me to that voice and so when I collaborate with people, it just feels like my work is so male. Like there's something so male about Bleachers, I sing it really low — and I'm hearing it in my head as very female, but it's coming out very male, so when I get in the studio it just inspires me to want to work with women. PS: Being a celebrity these days requires you to put up with a fair bit of public interest in your life. Is that something you're comfortable with? JA: Um, parts of it. I always ask myself, "Why am I sharing this?" and it's gotta be . . . well, most the time I really just like to lead everything back to the music. So most of the time that I spend online is, I talk about why I wrote songs, or how I wrote songs, or the process, or this or that. It's very easy to hate all this stuff, and the way social media works but I think it's a wonderful way that I can talk very openly with people. So often someone might get me wrong here or there, and I can just very quickly be like, "This is what I meant, this is why I wrote that song, this is what I was thinking, this is why it's important to me." I try to just focus on the really nice parts of it; there are so many wonderful ways that I can speak to people. But sometimes it drives you f*cking crazy as the same time.
Image Source: Getty

PS: I love that you work with a lot of amazing female artists. Are you drawn to certain women's voices in particular?

JA: It's interesting 'cause it's a question that comes up a lot, for obvious reasons. A lot of my collaborations are with women, I did a Bleachers album that was all remade by women . . . a lot of the time when I write music, I write in an octave higher than my voice. I think there's something that just draws me to that voice and so when I collaborate with people, it just feels like my work is so male. Like there's something so male about Bleachers, I sing it really low — and I'm hearing it in my head as very female, but it's coming out very male, so when I get in the studio it just inspires me to want to work with women.

PS: Being a celebrity these days requires you to put up with a fair bit of public interest in your life. Is that something you're comfortable with?

JA: Um, parts of it. I always ask myself, "Why am I sharing this?" and it's gotta be . . . well, most the time I really just like to lead everything back to the music. So most of the time that I spend online is, I talk about why I wrote songs, or how I wrote songs, or the process, or this or that. It's very easy to hate all this stuff, and the way social media works but I think it's a wonderful way that I can talk very openly with people. So often someone might get me wrong here or there, and I can just very quickly be like, "This is what I meant, this is why I wrote that song, this is what I was thinking, this is why it's important to me." I try to just focus on the really nice parts of it; there are so many wonderful ways that I can speak to people. But sometimes it drives you f*cking crazy as the same time.

4 / 6
PS: Do you have favourite songs of your own? JA: Well it always changes. At the moment I think my favourite thing that I've done with someone else is this song I have with Grimes called "Entropy." I love that. Or maybe the Lorde song, "Liability" — that one means a lot to me. And then for myself, on the new album there's a song called "Everybody Lost Somebody." It's a very, very important song to me. I tried to write that song for such a long time and it finally came to me and it it means a lot. PS: What do you want people to feel when they listen to Gone Now? JA: I want them to feel like they're not the only person in the world dealing with a whole tonne of baggage and crap. Not the only one trying to move through life in a way where they can live with it, and not let it control them. That's what I'm talking about the whole time, it's just trying to make space for all this junk. The same way I see myself when I listen to other people's music, I want people to either see themselves or get to know me.
Image Source: Getty

PS: Do you have favourite songs of your own?

JA: Well it always changes. At the moment I think my favourite thing that I've done with someone else is this song I have with Grimes called "Entropy." I love that. Or maybe the Lorde song, "Liability" — that one means a lot to me. And then for myself, on the new album there's a song called "Everybody Lost Somebody." It's a very, very important song to me. I tried to write that song for such a long time and it finally came to me and it it means a lot.

PS: What do you want people to feel when they listen to Gone Now?

JA: I want them to feel like they're not the only person in the world dealing with a whole tonne of baggage and crap. Not the only one trying to move through life in a way where they can live with it, and not let it control them. That's what I'm talking about the whole time, it's just trying to make space for all this junk. The same way I see myself when I listen to other people's music, I want people to either see themselves or get to know me.

5 / 6
The Man Behind the Music: 15 Minutes With Jack Antonoff
Image Source: Getty
6 / 6
Join the conversation
BleachersCelebrity InterviewsJack AntonoffMusic
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Music
Ariana Grande's Performance of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" Brought Everyone to Tears
by Genevieve Rota
Gigi Hadid Y Project Jeans
Celebrity Style
Gigi Hadid's Jeans Will Play All Sorts of Tricks on Your Eyes
by Sarah Wasilak
Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban Perform at 2017 CMT Awards
Music
You'll Want to Walk Down the Aisle to This Version of Carrie and Keith's "The Fighter"
by Monica Sisavat
Bella Hadid Reformation Corset Jumpsuit
Celebrity Style
by Kate McGregor
Most Popular LGBTQ Anthems
Music
A Casual Playlist of Our Favourite LGBTQ+ Anthems
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds