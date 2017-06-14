The Man Behind the Music: 15 Minutes With Jack Antonoff

POPSUGAR Australia: Congratulations on the new album, it's great. You've been working on it quite a while — are you nervous to have it out there?



Jack Antonoff: No, I get this amazing sense of relief that it finally exists. I've worked on it so much, alone, and when you work alone so much you just wonder if it exists [laughs]. It's almost like it doesn't — it's not real until people hear it. So I just feel so happy that I'm not crazy.

PS: Do you like to read the reviews?



JA: I mean, I try to take a look at things, but the most important thing to me is just what the kids say — what they write [to] me. It used to be more like fan mail, now it's Twitter and Instagram, so I just try to look at what the people are actually thinking, you know? Those are the people that come to the shows and live with the album. They just have an emotional connection. It's just a pure connection and I love that.

PS: People are saying Gone Now is a lot darker than some of your previous Bleachers work. Do you feel that way?



JA: Um, well it's never intentional, you just sort of write where you're at. I don't know if it's necessarily darker but I mean, I don't know! Sometimes I think that other people's opinions of it are much better than mine because I'm doing it. The whole time I'm doing it, there's a stream of consciousness sort of coming out of you . . . and my goal is not to control what I'm doing. My goal is for it to just happen. You just look at things through a different lens. It is darker but I also think there's a lot of joy there, and they're not really separated. A lot of the joy is layered right on top of the darkness. It means a lot to me when I make records that one person might hear it extremely dark and one person might hear it extremely light. It's beautiful, and that's the whole point of it — it's totally different for different people. It's not meant to be one thing.