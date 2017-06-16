16/6/17 16/6/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Red Carpet Jacob Tremblay and Mark Hamill at Los Angeles Film Festival Jacob Tremblay, Star Wars Fanatic, Geeks Out Big Time Over Mark Hamill 16 June, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter Jacob Tremblay certainly hasn't been shy about professing his love for Star Wars, so imagine his excitement when he came face to face with the one and only Luke Skywalker. During the Los Angeles Film Festival on Wednesday night, the 10-year-old actor had an adorable moment with Mark Hamill at the premiere of his upcoming movie, The Book of Henry. While he tried to look cool and collected for the cameras, he later gushed about the encounter on Twitter, writing, "Geeked out, big time, don't even care! Thank you @HamillHimself for chatting with me! #Woah!" And it seems like Mark is just as big of a fan. After he praised the actor's performance on social media, Jacob appropriately responded by letting everyone know he will be going by Jedi Jake from now on. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Amanda Edwards 1 / 5 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter 2 / 5 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / VALERIE MACON 3 / 5 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Araya Diaz 4 / 5 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter 5 / 5 Join the conversation Jacob TremblayMark HamillRed CarpetCelebrities