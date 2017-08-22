Jacqui on Henry's Decision to Swap Tribes: "That Was a Real Kick in the Gut"

On whether it was hard watching the episode back . . .

"Look, when you have a glass of bubbles, nothing's hard! [Laughs] But it was, I'd give anything to be back there in a heartbeat. Seriously, and it's going to be hard to watch now."

On what went through her mind when Henry swapped tribes . . .

"I thought, what the beep beep are you doing?! He just shoved me under a double decker — it was the demise of the power couple. Because you can't talk freely and go, 'Hey, why are you doing that?' — you don't have the option on the show, so, I was extremely disappointed.

When Ben put his hand up, I thought it was a smart move, because he was one of the weakest links on the team. Henry and I were in such a good spot, so I thought, 'Why are you doing this? What are you doing?' Straight away, you're thinking, why has he got the idol, why didn't I do this or that . . . It was just really hard to get my head around. If we had a choice, it would've been interesting what the team would've voted on — I would've thought it'd be Ben and Michelle."

On why she bonded with Henry so quickly . . .

"We were in a somewhat alliance with Sam, Mark and Sarah, and as soon as we found the idol together, that cemented the deal. We kept that information to ourselves, it was our secret, but it was also what bonded us instantly."

On Henry taking the idol with him . . .

"We always said if we merge, or if something happens and he needs to use it or I need to use it, great, but the fact that he just took it with him and made that choice to do that was a real kick in the gut. When you look at it in the real world, it's a selfish act, but it's a game, and I understand that — I didn't play my cards right there. Since the show's finished, we've had quite a few chats about it, but it's every man for himself when you're playing Survivor."

On whether she was worried she had a target on her back . . .

"Well, Mark had planted a seed. But I also said, we're not in an alliance, because otherwise Henry wouldn't have left. And maybe I should've also mentioned that he had an idol, whether he really did or not. But you're not thinking that clearly and quickly, because it's not like you've had a nice scrumptious breakfast, a good night's sleep and the weather's great. There's so many different facets to the game, and people have to understand you're cold, tired, hungry, over it, you're playing a mental game, someone's talking about you, should've, would've, could've . . . But it is what it is. 23 strategies don't work and 23 people don't win. I'd go back and play it in a heartbeat. I had an absolute ball and don't regret a thing."