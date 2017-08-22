 Skip Nav
Jacqui on Henry's Decision to Swap Tribes: "That Was a Real Kick in the Gut"

Jacqui on Henry's Decision to Swap Tribes: "That Was a Real Kick in the Gut"

Jacqui on Henry's Decision to Swap Tribes: "That Was a Real Kick in the Gut"
Monday night's episode of Survivor saw the much-anticipated tribe swap play out, with Ben and Henry volunteering to take Tara and Anneliese's places over in Samatau. And just like that, a new dynamic was born. With Henry's absence, Jacqui found herself without her main alliance and sans immunity idol, couldn't save herself from getting the boot. Off the back of her elimination, we caught up with the Byron Bay local to chat about Henry's move, the new Asaga vibe and how she stays fit at 50.

On whether it was hard watching the episode back . . . "Look, when you have a glass of bubbles, nothing's hard! [Laughs] But it was, I'd give anything to be back there in a heartbeat. Seriously, and it's going to be hard to watch now." On what went through her mind when Henry swapped tribes . . . "I thought, what the beep beep are you doing?! He just shoved me under a double decker — it was the demise of the power couple. Because you can't talk freely and go, 'Hey, why are you doing that?' — you don't have the option on the show, so, I was extremely disappointed. When Ben put his hand up, I thought it was a smart move, because he was one of the weakest links on the team. Henry and I were in such a good spot, so I thought, 'Why are you doing this? What are you doing?' Straight away, you're thinking, why has he got the idol, why didn't I do this or that . . . It was just really hard to get my head around. If we had a choice, it would've been interesting what the team would've voted on — I would've thought it'd be Ben and Michelle." On why she bonded with Henry so quickly . . . "We were in a somewhat alliance with Sam, Mark and Sarah, and as soon as we found the idol together, that cemented the deal. We kept that information to ourselves, it was our secret, but it was also what bonded us instantly." On Henry taking the idol with him . . . "We always said if we merge, or if something happens and he needs to use it or I need to use it, great, but the fact that he just took it with him and made that choice to do that was a real kick in the gut. When you look at it in the real world, it's a selfish act, but it's a game, and I understand that — I didn't play my cards right there. Since the show's finished, we've had quite a few chats about it, but it's every man for himself when you're playing Survivor." On whether she was worried she had a target on her back . . . "Well, Mark had planted a seed. But I also said, we're not in an alliance, because otherwise Henry wouldn't have left. And maybe I should've also mentioned that he had an idol, whether he really did or not. But you're not thinking that clearly and quickly, because it's not like you've had a nice scrumptious breakfast, a good night's sleep and the weather's great. There's so many different facets to the game, and people have to understand you're cold, tired, hungry, over it, you're playing a mental game, someone's talking about you, should've, would've, could've . . . But it is what it is. 23 strategies don't work and 23 people don't win. I'd go back and play it in a heartbeat. I had an absolute ball and don't regret a thing."
On the hardest thing about living on the island . . . "You know when you want to curl up in bed and watch Bold and the Beautiful with a cup tea? Well, there's no bed to curl up in, honey, and no TV! [Laughs]" On Asaga's first reward challenge win . . . "We all said if we could bottle that one up and keep it forever, it'd be amazing. It was a shame you didn't get to see everything, because it was a really wonderful afternoon. A lot of us just said, 'Oh, if I go home now, I don't care!'" On her progress on the show . . . "I think it's important when you're playing the game of Survivor, that you have the opportunity to tick some boxes, and I felt like I did that. I found an idol with Henry, I was in an alliance, we blindsided someone, I held my own in the challenges . . . For all the effort and how hard it is to get on a show like this, to be fortunate enough to play it, you really do want to play it and be remembered. "My biggest goal was to make merge, and it's very disappointing that I didn't. But I went a lot further than a lot of people, and I've got to be grateful and mindful of that." On what she enjoyed the most . . . "The challenges. I loved them — I could do one everyday!" On how she keeps up her form at 50 . . . "It's about keeping yourself in check and keeping an eye on what you're doing. It's not so much what you're doing 20 percent of the time — like Friday night beer and pizza — it's what you're doing 80 percent of the time. You've got to own it. Enjoy what you're doing, you can have your cake and eat it too, but be mindful of it. Get up and exercise, eat right, look after yourself, and don't make excuses. If you've got an excuse, change it — change your story. People say oh, I've got a slow metabolism or I'm big-boned, but if you change your story, you change your state of mind and therefore your strategy. Just take baby steps and it'll all eventually fall into place." On the first thing she did when she got home . . . "I went to surprise my mum and dad, and mu mum had just made these salmon rissoles. I didn't sit down, I didn't get a knife and fork, I just took a couple with my hands and shovelled them in my mouth. I'm back! [Laughs] I just started shoving my face and the kilos started piling back on."
