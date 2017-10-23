 Skip Nav
Celebrity News
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Cars Burglarised 1 Year After Paris Robbery
Celebrity Kids
Everything We Know So Far About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Third Baby
The Royals
Prince Harry Brings Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace to Have Tea With Queen Elizabeth II
Best of 2017
36 Celebrity Couples Who Have Already Broken Up This Year

Jake Gyllenhaal Calvin Klein Fragrance Ad Video

Warning: Your Ovaries May Burst While Watching Jake Gyllenhaal as a Dad in This New Ad

Jake Gyllenhaal's desire for a family of his own finally came true — well, kind of. In a new commercial for Calvin Klein's Eternity fragrance, the actor appears as the doting father of 4-year-old actress Leila and the husband of model Liya Kebede. During the black and white commercial, Jake and Liya recite poet E. E. Cummings's "I Carry Your Heart With Me" to the young girl, and honestly, I've never felt so turned on and simultaneously emotional in my entire life. I'm trying so hard to resist slipping in a cliche "daddy" reference, but TBH, I'm struggling. If you're ready for your ovaries to burst, watch the ad above and your crush on obsession with Jake will undoubtedly increase tenfold.
Join the conversation
AdsCalvin KleinJake Gyllenhaal
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds