 Skip Nav
Celebrity Friendships
This Picture of Beyoncé and JAY-Z Isn't Even the Best Part of Rihanna's Diamond Ball
Celebrity Kids
The Sweet Way Angelina Jolie and Her Kids Showed Unity at Her NYC Premiere
Peter Hermann
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay's Love Is Too Pure For This World
The Royals
Is This the Reason William and Kate Have Gone For Baby No. 3?

Jake Gyllenhaal at Stronger Premiere in New York City

Jake Gyllenhaal and Boston Bombing Survivor Jeff Bauman Look Strong and Sexy on the Red Carpet

View In Slideshow
Jake Gyllenhaal and Boston Bombing Survivor Jeff Bauman Look Strong and Sexy on the Red Carpet
Image Source: Getty

Jake Gyllenhaal is already getting a bit of award show buzz for his emotional performance in Stronger, which tells the true story of Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, but the movie appears to have already given Jake something much more valuable than a statue: it's given him friendship. The actor attended the New York City premiere of the film on Thursday night with Jeff, who lost both of his legs when the bomb went off at the finish line of the race in 2013. Both Jake and Jeff have talked about the close bond they formed while filming the movie, and they showed that off while laughing together on the red carpet. They were also joined by Jake's co-star Tatiana Maslany, who plays Jeff's girlfriend, Erin Hurley, in the film. See all the sweet photos before the movie hits cinemas in October.

Related
Happy Birthday, Jake! See His Sweetest & Sexiest Moments
Jake Gyllenhaal and Boston Bombing Survivor Jeff Bauman Look Strong and Sexy on the Red Carpet
Image Source: Getty / Eugene Gologursky
1 / 5
Jake Gyllenhaal and Boston Bombing Survivor Jeff Bauman Look Strong and Sexy on the Red Carpet
Image Source: Getty / Eugene Gologursky
2 / 5
Jake Gyllenhaal and Boston Bombing Survivor Jeff Bauman Look Strong and Sexy on the Red Carpet
Image Source: Getty / Rob Kim
3 / 5
Jake Gyllenhaal and Boston Bombing Survivor Jeff Bauman Look Strong and Sexy on the Red Carpet
Image Source: Getty / Rob Kim
4 / 5
Jake Gyllenhaal and Boston Bombing Survivor Jeff Bauman Look Strong and Sexy on the Red Carpet
Image Source: Getty / Eugene Gologursky
5 / 5
Join the conversation
StrongerJake GyllenhaalRed CarpetCelebrities
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Style
Selena Gomez Took All the Right Precautions to Wear This Completely Sheer Dress
by Sarah Wasilak
Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Mother NYC Premiere
Red Carpet
Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Finally Pose as a Couple on the Red Carpet
by Brittney Stephens
Angelina Jolie Wearing Ralph & Russo Dress at TIFF 2017
Celebrity Style
No Matter Which Angle You Stare at Angelina Jolie's Dress From, It's Pure Elegance
by Marina Liao
Emmys Red Carpet Dresses 2017
Award Season
We're Gladly Pressing Pause on Fashion Week to Admire the Emmys Red Carpet
by Sarah Wasilak
Angelina Jolie With Her Kids on the Red Carpet in NYC 2017
Celebrity Kids
The Sweet Way Angelina Jolie and Her Kids Showed Unity at Her NYC Premiere
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds