James and Apollo Are Watching The Bachelorette Finale Together and OUR HEARTS

A post shared by James Trethewie (@jimmys.paradise) on Oct 26, 2017 at 1:38am PDT

Guys, we know The Bachelorette finale is going on right now, but please avert your eyes for one minute and enjoy the cute that is Apollo and James, two favourites from this season, enjoying the episode together.

James shared a photo of himself and Apollo, you know, just chilling at his place in Manly. "Reunited at last!" he captioned the picture. "Welcome to Manly @apollojacksonofficial stoked to have you in town bro !!!" Joining them on the night? A very special bunny and of course, breadsticks. At least we know they know how to make fun of themselves, but hey, sweet invite, James.